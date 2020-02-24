Judas Priest will celebrate a 50th anniversary this year with a world tour that will include an Oct. 2 show at Oklahoma City's Zoo Amphitheatre.
Sabaton will open for Judas Priest on the tour. Lawn reserved and VIP tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at www.zooampokc.com.
Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England. The original nucleus of musicians (Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, KK Downing & Ian Hill, along with several different drummers over the years) changed the face of heavy metal, according to a news release announcing the tour.