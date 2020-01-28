Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber is touring in support of a new album (“Changes” will arrive on Valentine’s Day), and the tour will bring him to Tulsa’s BOK Center for a July 8 performance.
Special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith will join Bieber on the tour, which is being presented by T-Mobile and promoted by AEG Presents. Smith is skipping the Tulsa stop, however, according to tour information.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 14, and will be available online at bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day it is open.
“Changes” is available now for pre-order/presave with the new track “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani. Special-edition CDs will be available at Target, where each CD will contain one of two exclusive fold-out posters.
Because T-Mobile is the official wireless partner for the Changes Tour, T-Mobile’s customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even sold-out shows. Other customers can snag their reserved tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices.
Fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets for the tour in advance of the public on-sale.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 30. These offers can include a selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering album pre-sales, tour pre-sales and exclusive merchandise.
According to a news release, $1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
Over the course of his career, Bieber has amassed more than 50 billion streams and more than 60 million album equivalent sales worldwide.
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389