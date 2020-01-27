Thanks to Keb’ Mo’, Oklahoma was a winner at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The blues artist won in the category of best Americana album with an album titled “Oklahoma.”
There also was an Oklahoma connection in the category of best opera recording. Composer Tobias Picker has been the artistic director of the Tulsa Opera since 2016. Picker’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox” was the winner of best opera recording. The award goes to conductor (Gil Rose), album producers and principal soloists.
Awards shows are meant to be celebrations, but the mood of Sunday’s Grammys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles was struck by the still-fresh news that retired basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among individuals who perished in a helicopter crash only hours earlier.
Host Alicia Keys acknowledged Bryant early in the show, saying a hero was lost and adding, “We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”
Keys was joined on stage by Boyz II Men for a musical tribute to Bryant.
Later, Tulsa’s Charlie Wilson performed alongside Tyler the Creator and Boyz II Men. Wilson tweeted this Sunday: “#Kobe was one of the best who ever played the game. Straight from high school to the pros and won championships with #8 and #24. He was teaching his beautiful daughter Gianna how to be a beast on the court. May they both RIP. To their family, our thoughts & prayers are with you.”
Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani were among performers, teaming for a duet of “Nobody But You.” Shelton was nominated in the category of best country solo performance, but learned before the show began that the award went to Willie Nelson for “Ride Me Back Home.”
There’s a story behind the Grammy-winning Keb’ Mo’ “Oklahoma” album. The inspiration for the title track was a 2013 trip to Oklahoma for a benefit with Kenny Wayne Shepherd. During the visit, Keb’ Mo’ was introduced to the devastation that can be caused by a tornado.
“I thought about what it must be like to live in Oklahoma and all the great people that have come from Oklahoma,” he said on his official site, kebmo.com.
He wrote the title track with Tulsa-born Dara Tucker.
“Together, they set about to portray the complicated depth of American history played out in her home state,” states album information on kebmo.com. “Native American connection and tragedy, natural and man-made disasters, incredible musicians and the Tulsa Sound, and western ruggedness and fortitude are all themes. Notable is the mention of Greenwood/Archer and Pine, known as ‘Black Wall Street’ which was infamously destroyed in 1921 in one of the most devastating massacres in the history of U.S. race relations.”
Keb’ Mo’ is scheduled to perform April 11 at the seventh annual OK Roots Music Global Bash, a two-day event that will take place at Guthrie Green and Duet Jazz in Tulsa’s Arts District.
Brooks & Dunn, who have Tulsa roots, were nominated with collaborator Luke Combs for “Brand New Man” in the category of best country duo/group performance, but the award went to Dan + Shay for “Speechless.” Dan + Shay are scheduled to perform March 20 at the BOK Center.
Reba McEntire was nominated for best country album for “Stronger Than the Truth.” Tanya Tucker won for “While I’m Livin.’ ” Tucker, who had never won a Grammy before Sunday, also won as part of a songwriting team on best country song (“Bring My Flowers Now”).
Vince Gill was nominated in a songwriter category (best American roots song) for “I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” the lead track on his 2019 album “Okie.”
