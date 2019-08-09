Here’s a bonus for youths who enrolled in a Woody Guthrie Center summer workshop: They’ll get to perform at Cain’s Ballroom.
Joan Osborne is doing a “Songs of Bob Dylan” show Sunday, Aug. 11, at Cain’s Ballroom. The concert is being presented by the Woody Guthrie Center. The center’s music workshop kids will open the show.
“When we began this band workshop, we really had no idea of the incredibly positive experience it would be for all involved,” said Deana McCloud, executive director of the Woody Guthrie Center.
“The young people who participate and collaborate as a band are amazingly talented, and they always make us proud to put them on a stage to represent the Woody Guthrie Center. To see them open for Joan Osborne at the Cain’s Ballroom is a must-see opportunity for everyone.”
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at cainsballroom.com. Show time is 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event raises money for the Woody Guthrie Center’s music education programs.
Woody’s Weekend Workshop, featuring music-related activities for youths age 12-18, began Friday and continues through the show date.
The workshop gives kids with some proficiency in music the opportunity to work as a band. Students receive advice from musicians, producers, managers and others in the music industry. They also get one-on-one guidance from professionals to improve skills and cooperation. Older participants who were part of the program in the past are given an opportunity to transition into a “coaching role” and help younger students.
Tim McFadden, owner of Nashville-based Tim McFadden Consulting, is a guitar player, composer and producer who comes to Tulsa to coordinate the program. McCloud said McFadden volunteers his time “because he loves our mission.” The mission aligns with Nashville’s W.O. Smith Music School, where he is a board member and teacher.
Local artists also take part in the workshop. Among those who have helped in the past are Jamie Oldaker, Branjae, Dustin Pittsley, Paul Benjaman and Casii Stephan.