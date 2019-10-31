Kinky Friedman, touring in support of a new album, will perform 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.
Tickets, which range in price from $24 to $36, are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-merry-kinkster-tour-with-kinky-friedman-tickets-78698500333
Friedman's new CD is "Resurrection." Said a news release: "In working with superstar producer, multi-instrumentalist and three-time Grammy winner Larry Campbell, Kinky has finally found the perfect complement to his jagged edge Texas Hill Country persona. Together with fellow three-time Grammy winning engineer Justin Guip, they have produced 11 amazing cuts."