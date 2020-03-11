An End of the Road Tour will bring KISS to BOK Center for a Thursday, March 12, farewell to Tulsa.
Curt Gooch can tell you about the start of the road — and the first time the band played in Tulsa.
Gooch, who is from Edmond, decided long ago that it was his calling as a KISS fan to write a book about the band’s touring history. He and collaborator Jeff Suhs crafted the years-in-the-making book “KISS Alive Forever: The Complete Touring History,” published in 2002.
What should we know about KISS’ history in Tulsa?
Gooch, whose brain is filled with KISS-tory because of extensive research he did for the book, began rattling off specifics during a recent phone interview.
“The very first time they played Tulsa was in June of ’75 at Expo Square Pavilion,” he said. “They were opening for a band called Rare Earth, but by that point, KISS’ legend — which was only a year and a half old — had already grown so much that most of the audience was there to see KISS and not the headliner. KISS wound up playing a 60-minute set and literally just blew the headliner off the stage.”
It was part of the Dressed to Kill Tour, conducted in support of the band’s third album. Want to know how KISS’ first Tulsa show sounded? A sound board recording is floating around on YouTube.
Nine months later, KISS returned to Tulsa and headlined at the Convention Center. In between Tulsa trips, the band released a live album and had “taken off,” according to Gooch.
One of KISS’ four trips to the Convention Center was famous because someone in the crowd used poor judgment and threw an item that hit the band’s original drummer, Peter Criss.
Enid photographer Richard Galbraith witnessed the incident and told the Tulsa World in 2017 that Criss was singing “Beth” before being hit with a roll of toilet paper. In years since, some have claimed the item was a bottle, but one of Galbraith’s photos shows a roll of toilet paper lying on the stage. Galbraith said Criss stood up and said a few curse words. The band met at the back of the stage and the show ended prematurely.
The heat-of-the-moment reaction was KISS would allegedly never return to Tulsa. But in a 1979 interview with the Tulsa World, Gene Simmons said it “wouldn’t be fair” for the band to never return.
“The guy probably didn’t even mean to hurt anybody,” he said. “But that’s OK. If anybody does that again, we’ll just make sure that they get him on the side and he’ll get his. One person should never have the right to ruin it for 10,000 or 20,000 people.”
KISS has, of course, returned many times since, including revisits to Expo Square Pavilion, where the relationship with Tulsa began, and a 2017 show at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Let’s squeeze in one Oklahoma City story because it’s too good to exclude.
Gooch said KISS played OKC for the first time March 4, 1976. The show sold out in advance, and the promoter was contractually obligated to provide an opening act.
“Whatever opening act he chose took one look at the crowd and said, ‘No way in hell,’ and turned around and just left,” Gooch said. “So the promoter is now in default of his contract, and he’s got 90 minutes until KISS goes on stage. So he is in a mad panic because the band could pull out if they really want to, and he is still going to have to pay them.”
Desperate for someone — anyone — to open the show, the promoter made a call and found a bluegrass band, Mountain Smoke, that could be at the venue ASAP.
“This is, of course, pre-cellphone,” Gooch said. “He didn’t know if they were going to show up, but they did show up and literally from the time he called them until the time they were playing the first note was 47 minutes.”
This story got repeated on Ken Burns’ extraordinary “Country Music” documentary on PBS. Why? One of the members of Mountain Smoke was not-yet-a-star Vince Gill. In the documentary, he talked about KISS fans booing him and his bluegrass group off the stage.
“They started booing from the first note and screaming,” Gill said. “And I must say, it was kind of a neat feeling, having that many people pissed off at you and screaming at you. But we only lasted about three songs, and then the beer bottles started flying. And we said, ‘Well, we better get out of here.’ So I turned around and flipped them off and told them to kiss my ass.”
‘Better than sports’
Gooch’s tour history book exists because of trading cards.
Gooch, asked how he became a KISS fan, told this story: “Honestly, I hated sports. One day when I was 5 years old, in the middle of summer, I went to 7-11. I had to get Star Wars cards. They were out of Star Wars cards, and it was either sports (cards) or something called KISS. I literally had no idea what KISS was, but it looked better than sports.”
Gooch said he opened those cards and couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
“Here’s somebody spitting blood. Here’s somebody that has like 100 drums. Here’s somebody defying gravity. What is this? Why is his guitar smoking? It didn’t make any sense. The pictures were just so fascinating, and eventually, I wound up getting a couple of albums and they were on HBO and there was an NBC TV movie. I just kind of held onto it.”
The trading cards caught Gooch’s attention in August 1978, the month before KISS’ solo albums were released. By the time the TV movie “KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park” arrived in October 1978, Gooch said he was mesmerized.
“I could see people driving down the street (the night the TV movie aired), and I was thinking, ‘What are those people doing? KISS is on TV. How could they have left their house?’ ”
KISS had a way of inspiring this kind of loyalty from its fan base. How many of you out there enlisted in the KISS Army? And how do you explain the phenomenon to someone who wasn’t around to experience it in real time? You can start by saying the members of KISS were like superheroes. Simmons, wearing those boots on stage, looked bigger than life. He flies. He spits blood. He breathes fire. Maybe he is a superhero?
“If you were a kid in the ’70s, there was no internet, VCRs didn’t really exist yet and there was a mystique there (with KISS),” Gooch said.
“And nobody knew what the band looked like, so a big part of the band’s original appeal is that here were these four people in makeup and it literally could be anybody. You have no idea who it is.”
Gooch said there was an instance where Paul Stanley, without makeup, was a few blocks from his house in New York and was standing behind a group of kids who were freaking out over KISS pictures in music magazines.
“And Paul Stanley was standing right behind them and they had no idea,” Gooch said. “They loved that too because, when they wanted to, they could disappear into the ether and nobody would know. It wasn’t like Stevie Nicks walking down the street where everybody recognized her. They could still go to the grocery store if they wanted to, so it was pretty amazing for them.”
It was big news when KISS unmasked during a Sept. 18, 1983, MTV special. Said Paul Stanley: “I think it’s just time. It felt right.” By that time, KISS was minus two original members. In 1996, the original members reunited, makeup and all, for a new tour. Gooch attended the first 27 shows of the tour. He said he has seen KISS 73 times and will see the band at least twice more, including the last show in New York.
The final incarnation of KISS includes two original members, plus Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. Gooch wanted to say this: “There is definitely this part of the KISS fan base that has a problem kind of accepting KISS with new members in the old makeup faces. They don’t want to support KISS because of that or whatever. Even though I could understand that logic, I would say go give it a shot because I have seen the original band and I have seen the new band and I can tell you the new band sounds leaps and bounds better than anything you heard coming off that stage in the ’70s or during the reunion phase.”
‘An incredible ride’
Of course, you can be a fan of a band without taking on the burden of researching and writing a book, but Gooch said he and his co-author were always more than fans. He said he began working on the project when he was at Edmond Memorial High School in 1991.
“The original idea was just to put together a list,” he said.
It was Simmons who introduced the co-authors to each other. Gooch said it took them seven years and $75,000 to finish.
“Pre-internet, man, you can’t even imagine what it took to dig up information from Dubuque, Iowa, in 1974,” he said. “It literally was weeks at the Library of Congress and weeks on the road, going from library to library. It was insane. Now, we can do it without even leaving the house and probably in a matter of six months.”
The book lists every KISS concert up to the point of publication.
“We ended up researching everything from the club days all the way to what, at that point, was the original farewell tour,” Gooch said. “And we had an incredible reference book — set lists and opening acts and first time played and last time played and all that kind of stuff. But none of that really wouldn’t have meant anything if we didn’t give it some color, and we did that by interviewing 125 different people, only a handful of which had ever been interviewed at that point, that either worked with the band or the record label or the management company and sometimes band members themselves. We put together this massive reference work. A friend of mine told me it was literally a doctorate-level work.”
Writing the book “opened up everything,” according to Gooch. It put his name on KISS’ radar. He was hired as a contributing editor for KISS’ official magazine, he did additional KISS-related books and became a go-to guy for KISS TV specials and documentary projects.
“Right now, A&E is doing an official two-hour KISS biography special with the band, and I am working as a consultant on that,” he said.
The kid who was dazzled by those KISS trading cards in ’78 would be impressed by his grown-up self’s place in the KISS universe.
“It has been an incredible ride,” Gooch said. “We have been asked to appear at conventions all over the country. I have been able to do things and have access to things I wouldn’t normally have access to.”
KISS made a tour stop in Oklahoma City last year. Gooch and his 7-year-old son got comped by the band for an ultimate VIP experience.
The best thing to happen to Gooch because of the book? He gained a profession. He said the book led to four or five other things that led to his clip licensing business. He said he co-owns a Florida company called Applause Licensing that buys and sells masters (“any kind of pop culture asset”). He said he owns more KISS masters than their record company.
“If it hadn’t been for the book, none of that would have happened,” he said. “It gave me a career. That’s pretty amazing that a rock band you liked as a 5-year-old would somehow play a part in financing the rest of your life.”
Featured video