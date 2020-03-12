On Thursday afternoon, KISS released a statement saying the band had rescheduled three shows on the spring leg of its farewell tour, beginning with a show that was scheduled to take place Thursday night at BOK Center.
The shows are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tulsa date has been rescheduled for Oct. 4. All tickets will be honored for the new date and the fall leg of the tour remains unchanged.
"The band looks forward to seeing the fans very soon," said a statement from KISS.
Shows in Lafayette, La., and Biloxi, Miss, also were rescheduled.
