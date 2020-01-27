Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers will be the headlining performers at the 2020 National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala induction concert Saturday, April 18 at the Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University.
Kristofferson and the Strangers, featuring violin virtuoso Scott Joss, will perform with 2020 National Fiddler Hall of Fame inductees and special guests at the event.
The newest class of inductees includes Joss, a band member with Dwight Yoakam, Merle Haggard and Kristofferson, but also a solo artist of stature with several albums, awards and many original songs to his credit. Also among inductees is “king of Branson” and nationally known fiddle star Shoji Tabuchi; Dale Morris, champion fiddler who played and recorded with Ray Price, Marty Robbins, Bill Monroe and many others; and Don Rich, who is synonymous with “the Buck Owens sound.” Rich showcased his stellar guitar and fiddle work as a Buckaroo on “Hee Haw” and as a recording artist and songwriter. Rich will be inducted posthumously. Other inductees are scheduled to perform at the gala.
An actor, singer, songwriter and musician, Kristofferson has been awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Golden Globe for best actor for “A Star is Born” with Barbra Streisand. Responsible for hit songs too numerous to mention, Kristofferson was consulted and mentioned prominently in the Ken Burns documentary series “Country Music” and has been touring worldwide with the Strangers.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24. For tickets and more information, go to https://mabeecenter.com or call the Mabee Center box office at 918-495-6000. For group sales, call 918-495-7000.
VIP table ticket-holders will enjoy a full dinner, drinks, a meet-and-greet with the artists and pre-show entertainment by the band Spring Street and special guests. There will also be music in the lobby and a silent auction. Proceeds will go to the NFHOF Scholarship Fund.