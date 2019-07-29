Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers will perform Nov. 5 at Tulsa's Brady Theater.
An actor, singer and songwriter, Kristofferson is a Grammy-winning artist who is in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Tickets, which range in price from $39.50 to $69.50, are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2. The Brady Theater box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Tickets can be acquired by phone (800-514-3849) or online at www.bradytheater.com.
After struggling during early years, Kristofferson achieved success as a country songwriter at the start of the 1970s. His songs "Me and Bobby McGee," "Help Me Make It Through the Night," "Sunday Morning Coming Down," and "For the Good Times" helped redefine country songwriting. By 1987, it was estimated that more than 450 artists had recorded his compositions.
That led to a movie career for Kristofferson, who has acted in more than 70 films. He won a Golden Globe for best actor in “A Star Is Born.”
Kristofferson has recorded 30 albums, including three with Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings as part of the Highwaymen.