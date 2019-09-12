International singer and songwriter KT Tunstall is headlining the third annual MisFEST, a Saturday, Sept. 14 music festival focused on empowering women in the music industry. The festival will take place at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa’s Arts District.
Entry to the festival, presented by Fowler Automotive, is free thanks to sponsors, but 100 percent of proceeds will benefit the River Parks Authority.
Originally from Scotland, Tunstall broke onto the music scene with her single, “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree,” and has toured across the world since. The Grammy nominated-artist has performed at prominent festivals and her songs have appeared in films (including “The Devil Wears Prada”) and on television.
Tunstall fielded three questions prior to her MisFEST appearance:
You’re headlining a music festival focused on empowering women in the music industry. Would you want to say anything about the importance of having events like this?
“There is still a pitifully low percentage of female artists on festival line ups; the UK percentage was hovering around 20 percent. I believe the problem is systemic, and a lot needs to change at all levels to get this looking healthier. In the meantime, a really helpful way to start is by having events that are exclusively or predominantly female, so that all the promoters booking festivals, the agents booking shows, managers and labels all looking to work with female artists, have un-miss-able places to find them.”
The song that introduced you to the world was “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.” What would you most like people to know about that song?
“I played the song on a live TV show, ‘Later With Jools Holland...” and it blew up. My first album was recorded and ready to release, but that song wasn’t on it as I had only just written it. My label boss persuaded me to perform it as he liked my loop pedal. So the first 10,000 copies of the album have the audio from the TV show on while we recorded the single, which was just myself and a drummer.”
This isn’t your first Oklahoma trip. You performed at Cain’s Ballroom three years ago. What’s your best Oklahoma story?
“That’s right, I played Cain’s Ballroom with ‘KIN’, the first album in the trilogy I am currently in the middle of. It was a great night! I absolutely loved the Woody Guthrie museum. What a rich history that is. I still have the sticker on my guitar case that says ‘Take it easy, but take it.’”
Among local and regional acts scheduled to join Tunstall at MisFEST are Bambi, Good Villains, Smoochie Wallace, Tea Rush, Shoulda Been Blonde and Yardbone. Also featured at this year’s festival will be installation art from Black Moon Collective, Laura Voth and Ever Something. Food trucks will be on site.
MisFEST, short for Music is She and She is Music, was founded by local musicians Casii Stephan and Amira Al-Jiboori. They noticed the high level of talent and diversity that female artists in the area had to offer and they wanted to build a stronger community among them. The festival is designed to shine a spotlight on talented women on and off stage, whether they are lead singers, songwriters, musicians, sound engineers, DJs or producers.