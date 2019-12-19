Garth Brooks is the appropriate age to have been raised on vinyl. He described the record albums he listened to as a kid as “beat to heck” or borrowed from someone else.
For instance, Brooks said his dad owned a Merle Haggard greatest hits album that skipped when you played it.
Flash forward to adulthood. The Tulsa-born country music superstar was 50 when Haggard called and inquired about Brooks possibly being involved in a tribute project. Would you be interested in doing this or that? Brooks wanted to tackle “The Bottle Let Me Down.” He said it’s the first song he can remember from his childhood.
Problem: “I didn’t know the complete first two lines because (on my dad’s album) it skipped halfway through the first line and landed on the second line,” Brooks said. “My whole life, I never knew what it was. That was kind of our life growing up.”
Brooks talked vinyl and other subjects (what does he miss about Oklahoma?) during a recent phone interview because his new “Legacy” set is the most sought-after vinyl of 2019.
Puzzled about what to get someone for Christmas? You can basically give them Brooks’ career. Legacy features “No Fences,” “The Chase,” “In Pieces,” “Fresh Horses” and “Triple Live” for a total of five album titles on seven vinyl records, plus seven CDs.
“I love the packages we put together,” Brooks said. “But this one has got my heart because it’s kind of how music came into my life was in vinyl.”
In addition to the Haggard album with skipping issues, Brooks said he remembers his family having a “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album (“I think everybody and their dog had that”), maybe a Tony Joe White (of “Poke Salad Annie” fame) album and a Johnny Horton greatest hits album “that we had all taken markers and drawn Dracula fangs and eye patches on and all that stuff.”
Brooks was asked if he still has cherished vinyl from his past that has managed to survive to present day. He said “no,” but the question spurred him to mention what he considers to be some of the greatest records of all time. When he thinks vinyl, he recalls things like Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” George Strait’s “Strait Country,” Boston’s debut album and the Eagles’ “Hotel California.”
For Brooks, the topic also sparked mental images of Billy Joel’s “The Stranger” album and Dan Fogelberg’s “Phoenix” album. “It was one of those double ones that you opened out,” Brooks said. “You love those.”
Brooks said the worst mistake a person could have made with vinyl back in the day was leaving an album in the car while you went to high school or something. “And then you come back (to the car) and they are just warped to heck,” he said. “So I was surprised — really surprised — when I heard vinyl was coming back.”
Brooks said all three of his girls have turntables. Vinyl is back in such a big way that it outselling CDs for the first time since 1986. Legacy generated more than a million pre-orders.
So, let’s have Brooks weigh in on a debate. Does vinyl sound better?
“It depends which one you have got,” he said. “My girls will do a lot of the digital stuff and I think they sound a lot like they do on the radio. But it’s funny. You go to the analog stuff and there is just — I wish I knew how to explain it. And people that really know their stuff, like mastering guys and everything, will say there is no difference in the sound, but I am convinced there is.”
Legacy, available in original analog and digitally remixed/remastered editions, is another “win” in the second phase of Brooks’ career. He was retired from performing and recording before a reignition. You can choose from any number of indicators that show he is as popular as ever. He played seven sold-out shows at Tulsa’s BOK Center in 2015. He sold 65,000 tickets in less than an hour for an upcoming show at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. All 70,000 seats were gone in 75 minutes.
“If we’re talking career, my jaw is on the ground,” Brooks said.
For measuring stick purposes, a comeback tour from 2014-2017 mirrored a schedule that was used for a Brooks tour from 1996-98.
“And (the comeback tour) kicked the living crap out of the late 90s,” Brooks said. “I am stunned. And then, the late 90s, it garnered us back-to-back entertainer of the year (awards) and here comes this damn comeback tour where it’s back-to-back entertainer of the year (again). I can’t even explain it except thank you God and thank you country music audience, which doesn’t go away. They just stay there and this time they are bringing their kids with them.”
Brooks has been named the CMA’s entertainer of the year three out of the last four years. He has won the award seven times. What did he want to accomplish with Legacy?
“Just to kind of answer the No. 1 question I have got since I came back, which is hey, man, we just want your stuff on vinyl. But my problem was a single piece of vinyl ... costs you $19.95 on a good day and some of them are $49. A piece of vinyl? Are you kidding me? So that has never been our style.”
Brooks said he can’t imagine someone paying $49 for “Fences” or “Ropin’ the Wind.” Legacy can be had for less than that, depending on the retailer. According to garthbrooks.com, Legacy is being sold by Amazon Music, Best Buy, F.Y.E., Barnes & Noble, Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, Dollar General and Cracker Barrel.
Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood lived in Rogers County before relocating to Nashville in 2014. During a Tulsa World interview prior to a performance last month at Tulsa’s Brady Theater, Yearwood was asked what she misses about Oklahoma. Her response: Braum’s and sunsets. Asked the same question, Brooks gave the same answer. He said he thinks about how great it would be to jump in the truck, go through the drive-through at Braum’s and get some ice cream to go watch a sunset at the lake.
“And the people are everything,” he said. “You are from there. You understand. (In Oklahoma) we don’t have maybe some of the big draws that big cities do or landscapes, because we are kind of just a flat, beautiful, middle-of-the-salty-earth kind of plains state, but the people make that place home. They make it home to anybody who is a stranger there.”
Will Oklahoma ever get Brooks back? Brooks, who returned for a recent visit, said, “We still have the house. ... I’m going to be 100 percent honest with you. My home is wherever this woman is. I have found my whatever it is. I found her. So now, wherever she is at, I am fine wherever she wants to end up, as long as I get to be next to her.”
