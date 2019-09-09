Leon Rollerson Productions is presenting the Leon Rollerson Diamond Awards honoring servants of the public.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.
Marvin Blades (police officer) and Drew Diamond (retired Tulsa police chief) have been designated to receive lifetime achievement honors, according to a news release.
More than 5,000 citizens will be honored, according to a news release. Among public servants recognized: private security, highway patrol officers, DEA, police officers, firefighters, EMSA, sheriff officers, instructors, workers in the youth juvenile system, judges, social workers, doctors and wardens.
Testimonials will be given to those no longer with us.