Leon Rollerson and his youth and adult music organization will be touring around Tulsa on Thursday, March 5 to give "personal" concerts to senior citizens of Tulsa.
It will be a free concert, funded by the Rollerson Foundation, for senior citizens at Saint Simeon Assisted Living Center, Sarah's Home Health Care centers and different locations for private performances at the home of selected individuals, including retired sheriff chaplain Lem Taylor.
All five concerts will be on the same day and will allow Rollerson's students to experience a closeness to senior citizens by performing for them and showing them respect for their wonderful history, according to a news release.
The Leon Rollerson Diamond Award will be given to all of the senior citizens.
According to the release, performers will include Rollerson, award-winning vocalist Victoria Ellington, vocalist Tonnie Nichols, Joe Wilkerson, Ava Standley, Larry Cockran, motivational speaker Boris Nichols, the Victoria Ellington Youth Singers, Homer Johnson, The Raise Your Voice Choir, Cheyenne Tucker, Raven Morris, Dr. Mike Moore, Mark Furnas, Spike Gore, Thomas Kirk, Coach Mike and John Hamill.
Supporters of the Leon Rollerson Senior Citizen tour are Rollerson Productions, Black Eagle Enterprises, Rollerson Communications, Ellington Family, the COS Center, Rayes of Evon, Leon Rollerson Diamond Awards and Peace United.