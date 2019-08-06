Track 5, a new dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, will continue hosting free, open-to-the-public concerts with August performances by country artists Lindsay Ell and Doug Stone.
Ell will perform 10 p.m. Aug. 10. The Canadian artist's first full-length album, “The Project,” debuted at No. 1 on the Country Album Sales Chart and was named Billboard’s Best Country Album of 2017. The album spawned her first top 20 U.S. hit, “Criminal. She is also known for her hit duet ("What Happens in a Small Town") with Brantley Gilbert.
Stone is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 29. He has charted 22 singles, including "A Jukebox with a Country Song," “Too Busy Being in Love,” “Addicted to a Dollar” and “Why Didn’t I Think of That.”
Track 5 offers live and weekly entertainment Wednesday through Sunday. For a full entertainment lineup, visit https://www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.
For more information on live music entertainment at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s The Joint and Riffs, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.