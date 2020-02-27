John Fullbright is among many performers who will take part in the 2020 Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café in Stillwater.
The lineup was announced for Oklahoma’s largest songwriter festival, which features acoustic pairings of some of the state’s best songwriters who will swap songs and stories.
Each set will include at least one Bob Childers (godfather of Red Dirt) tune. Sets will be staggered across three venues to allow fans to catch the most music, and the event will culminate with an all-artist finale on the Grand Casino Main Stage at Eskimo Joe’s.
Music artist will perform Wednesday, April 29 from 4:30 p.m until 11:45 p.m. The finale will begin around 11pm. The full pairings and schedule will be released in mid-April.
Among participating artists: Kaitlin Butts, Mike McClure, Carter Sampson, R.C. Edwards, Bo Phillips, Tequila Kim Reynolds, Scott Evans, Kyle Nix, Chance Anderson, Blake Lankford, Ken Pomeroy, Chad Sullins, Buffalo Rogers, Casper McWade, Gene Collier, Andy Adams, Steve Liddell, Maggie McClure & Shane McHenry, Ben Brock, Chris Jones, Stacey Sanders, Rick Reiley, John Goolsby, Amanda Cunningham, Dylan Stewart, Kierston White, Gib Stones, Zac Wenzel, Monica Taylor, Travis Fite, Blaker Parks & Michael Henneberry, Sarah Barker Huhn, Jake Flint, JD & Lexie Smith, Garrett Johns, Chloe-Beth, Brandon Clark, Bob Wiles, Nellie Marie Clay, Dwight Hamlin, Jason Scott, Rigby Summer, Richelle Sigrist, Charlie Hickman, Isaac McClung, Jacob Tovar, Ben McKenzie, Giakob Lee, Bryce Dicus, Jacob Dement and Ryan Engleman.
Venues are Eskimo Joe’s, 501 W. Elm St. (all ages), George’s Stables, 502 W. Elm St. (21-up) and Stonewall Tavern, 115 S. Knoblock St. (21-up).
All proceeds from the festival benefit musicians through the Red Dirt Relief Fund, a non-profit organization that provides a safety net of critical assistance to Oklahoma music people across all genres. RDRF has granted over $185,00 to musicians in the state since 2012. Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café raised $22,000 for the cause in 2019.
Festival passes are $25 in advance at reddirtrelieffund.org/gypsycafe or in person at Eskimo Joe’s Clothes in Stillwater. Day-of tickets are $30 or $20 for students with ID. A limited number of reserved seating VIP tickets for the Grand Casino Main Stage at Eskimo Joe’s are $60.
Upcoming Tulsa concerts and shows with links to buy tickets