Feel like reminiscing? The Little River Band is making a June 3 stop at Hard Rock Live, formerly known as The Joint, inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets, which start at $29.50 and go on sale March 19, are available at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Little River Band enjoyed chart successes in the 1970s and 1980s with multi-platinum albums and singles like “Reminiscing,” "Lady," “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy on Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Man on Your Mind" and "The Other Guy."
Lead singer and bass player Wayne Nelson is celebrating 40 years in the band. He is joined by Chris Marion on keyboards and vocals, Rich Herring on lead guitar and vocals, Ryan Ricks on percussion and vocals and Colin Whinnery on guitar and lead vocals. For more information about Little River Band, visit www.RealLittleRiverBand.com.