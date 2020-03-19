You can practice social distancing and still enjoy live music because performance venues are getting resourceful.
For instance, Mercury Lounge is live-streaming performances 7 p.m. nightly on the Mercury Lounge Tulsa Facebook page.
“On Tuesday, we got the word that bars were closing and it took about an hour to decide we were still going to do a show,” Bobby Dean Orcutt of Mercury Lounge said. “We figured we could still try and get music to people and help some of our local artists.”
Actually, Mercury Lounge was streaming shows previously. Orcutt said a lot of Facebook followers know and expect this already.
But there’s new emphasis on live-streaming in the wake of current events. Orcutt said a plan has “come together really fast.”
Weekly resident artists, plus guests they bring each night, will perform Monday through Thursday, plus Sunday. Osage County, Doc Fell and Amanda Cunningham are scheduled to perform Friday. Nightingale and Dan Arnold & The Soup are scheduled Saturday.
“We are going to try and have fun with it and open it up as much as possible to as many people as possible,” Orcutt said. “It’s hard because there is a lot going on right now, but it’s important because it’s the only way we can continue to support these bands that are essentially our extended staff.”