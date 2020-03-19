Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES. CANEY RIVER NEAR RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY. ...FORECAST FLOODING CHANGED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY * UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING. * AT 7:00 AM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 19.07 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 23.4 FEET BY THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY BEFORE DAWN. * IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET, MINOR RURAL FLOODING OCCURS FROM SKIATOOK TO TURLEY. &&