Cain's Ballroom

A live-streamed benefit show at Cain’s Ballroom has been postponed. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

From Cain’s House to Yours, a live-streamed benefit show that was scheduled to originate Friday from Cain’s Ballroom, has been postponed, according to a post on the Live From Cain’s Facebook page.

A Live From Cain’s Facebook post said the decision was made “for the health and safety of our musicians, crew and community.” The decision also was made in the aftermath of recent announcements from the governor and mayor.

A rescheduled date will be announced. Proceeds from the show were intended for the Red Dirt Relief Fund and the service staff at Cain’s Ballroom.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389