From Cain’s House to Yours, a live-streamed benefit show that was scheduled to originate Friday from Cain’s Ballroom, has been postponed, according to a post on the Live From Cain’s Facebook page.
A Live From Cain’s Facebook post said the decision was made “for the health and safety of our musicians, crew and community.” The decision also was made in the aftermath of recent announcements from the governor and mayor.
A rescheduled date will be announced. Proceeds from the show were intended for the Red Dirt Relief Fund and the service staff at Cain’s Ballroom.