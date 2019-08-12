The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's popular Country Gold Series will bring country music legends to The Joint through December. Christening the 2019 series will be Lorrie Morgan and Mark Chesnutt, who will perform Nov. 3.
More artists for the Country Gold Series will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets for the Morgan and Chesnutt show start at $29.50 and go on sale Aug. 15. Tickets are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Morgan, one of the youngest performers to be introduced into the Grand Ole Opry, has sold over eight million records. Her body of work includes 14 top-10 hits, 12 albums and four female vocalist of the year awards.
Chesnutt has produced 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top-10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. His memorable singles include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Brother Jukebox,” “Blame It On Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” “Old Flames Have New Names,” “Old Country,” “Almost Goodbye” and “It’s a Little Too Late.” to name a few. One of his biggest hits, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” sat at the top of the charts for four weeks.