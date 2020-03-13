Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have cancelled a spring leg of an upcoming tour, including an April 29 show at Cain's Ballroom.
Said a statement: "In the light of increasing public health concerns, we’re sorry to say we are postponing the spring leg of 'The Naked Garden Tour.'
"This was an extremely difficult decision for the band, but considering the uncertainty still surrounding the coronavirus, we feel it’s the only responsible thing to do. The well being of our fans, our touring personnel, and the public in general must take priority here.
"Rescheduled dates for all spring shows will be announced soon, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored at rescheduled shows. Keep an eye on our website and socials and the venue websites for further information and updates regarding the rescheduled shows.
"Thank you all for your understanding. We're deeply disappointed about this, but we look forward to seeing you all on the road soon. Stay safe, everyone."