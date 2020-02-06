The Grammy-winning Australian Christian pop duo For King & Country announced 14 new North American tour dates, including an April 26 Tulsa performance at Mabee Center.
The second leg of the “Burn the Ships” North American tour has produced nine sold-out shows, according to a news release. The tour is named for the band’s newest album. The stage and lighting design was conceptually inspired by the bow of a ship. Select ticket-holderse will be able to stand within the “bow” for an immersive concert experience.
Tickets range in price from $20 to $45 (a $75 ticket option includes extra perks) and can be purchased by calling 918-495-6000 or going to www.mabeecenter.com.
For King & Country joined Dolly Parton to perform the No. 1 hit “God Only Knows” at the 53rd CMA Awards.