Grammy-winning Australian Christian pop duo For King & Country announced 14 new North American tour dates, including a Sunday, April 26, performance at Tulsa’s Mabee Center.

The second leg of the Burn the Ships tour has produced nine sold-out shows, according to a news release. The tour is named for the band’s newest album. The stage and lighting design was conceptually inspired by the bow of a ship. Select ticket-holders will be able to stand within the “bow” for an immersive concert experience.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $45 (a $75 ticket option includes extra perks) and can be purchased by calling 918-495-6000 or going to mabeecenter.com.

For King & Country joined Dolly Parton to perform the No. 1 hit “God Only Knows” at the 53rd Country Music Association Awards.

