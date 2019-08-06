If you’re hungry for something different — something cheesy, perhaps — here’s a musical show for you:
Mac Sabbath, a fast-food themed Black Sabbath parody band, is in the midst of its cheesiest tour yet and will perform Thursday, Aug. 8 at The Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St.
Also on the bill: Okilly Dokilly, a metal (Ned-al) band inspired by Ned Flanders from “The Simpsons,” and Playboy Manbaby.
General admission tickets are $18 for the 8 p.m. show (doors open at 7 p.m.).
If you’re not familiar with Mac Sabbath, a news release said the band mixes raucous comedy with borderline-horrific theatrics. Said the release: “The only thing more petrifying than impending health problems resulting from years of overeating is a Mac Sabbath show.”
Mac Sabbath’s multimedia stage show includes a smoking grill, laser-eyed clowns, bouncing burgers and other surprises. Mac Sabbath earned a spot on Buzzfeed’s list of “13 metal bands you don’t know how to react to.” Mac Sabbath also was called Los Angeles’ best tribute band by LA weekly.
Okilly Dokilly is returning to Tulsa. The band last performed here in February. Since then, Okilly Dokilly’s video for the song “White Wine Spritzer” has been featured on an episode of “The Simpsons.”