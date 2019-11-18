Singer, actress and dancer Mackenzie Ziegler will appear in the new Disney Dance Upon a Dream show April 15 at Tulsa's BOK Center.
According to a news release announcing the event, the show takes the cast on an electrifying journey to find their own beat in a fast-moving world that features a soundtrack of Disney’s greatest hits remixed and re-imagined.
The show's story unfolds around a present-day heroine and steps into the magical world of Disney that includes video and music from beloved films, including "Beauty and the Beast," "Moana" and "Cinderella."
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office the next business day it is open.
"I am so excited to join the Disney family and create a new show that is driven by my passion for dance and music,” Ziegler said in the news release. “I grew up loving all things Disney, so the opportunity to tell an inspiring story through dance and the greatest Disney music of all time is a dream come true. The show will be everything magical we love about Disney, with a modern dance twist that you have to come and see live. I can’t wait!"
Ziegler, 15, is one of the most influential rising stars of Generation Z with 30 million followers across several social media platforms. Her music videos have collectively received over 200 million views.
At each performance a limited amount of premium VIP seats will be available, allowing purchasers to take part in an exclusive post-show meet & greet experience with Ziegler. Also included is guaranteed front of the audience seating, a one-on-one photo opportunity with Ziegler, and an exclusive autographed VIP lanyard.