VERDIGRIS — For Kailey Abel, there was a bigger picture than trying to be the last person singing on “The Voice.”
The bigger picture is a family picture.
Faces in her family pictures keep changing because of comings and goings. And that’s a good thing.
Abel, an Oral Roberts University student from Verdigris, auditioned for the NBC singing competition and was selected to be on the team of celebrity coach Blake Shelton, who scolded fellow coaches for not staking a claim to the Oklahoman.
“You three realize this show is called ‘The Voice,’ and you all heard what she has,” he said. “That sound coming out of her mouth was an incredible voice.”
In a “battle round” episode that aired Monday, Abel competed against another Shelton team member, Cam Spinks. It was Spinks who got the green light to advance.
Immediately after the episode aired, Abel appeared in a live video on the Kailey Abel Music Facebook page and thanked viewers for their support.
She closed the video with this: “I said it all along that my biggest goal was I could bring more attention to what foster care was and I could bring more attention to what adopted families look like. We have done that. So this is a success. We have had a success together, all of us, and I’m really happy and I’m excited to see what’s next and I love you all.”
Mentioning foster care was a different path for a reality show contestant to walk down, but the back-home reality is a foster care story.
———Abel, during her introductory segment on “The Voice,” got emotional when talking about her family’s history of providing foster care. She tends to get emotional whenever she talks about it.
The Abels have hosted 14 foster children over the past five years. One became a permanent fixture in the family. Kylin was adopted a year and a half ago.
“Adopting him was incredible,” Kailey said. “I only had sisters. Now, having a brother around the house, he keeps us on our toes, for sure.”
The rest of the family: Mom (Rebekah), Dad (Michael) and sisters Riley and Kinzie.
Two foster children are currently part of the brood. For privacy reasons, they were not identified or photographed for this story.
The Abel family expanded because Rebekah had long been interested in foster parenting, according to Michael. He was hesitant to jump aboard: “I thought, how are we going to do that? I had a lot of excuses like a lot of people do. I said I wouldn’t be able to give them back if we brought them into our house and all those kinds of things.”
Michael, pastor at Verdigris Assembly, did some praying about it and agreed to at least explore the possibility of becoming a foster parent.
“We went through the process and we started realizing — at least I started realizing — that I couldn’t say ‘no,’ basically,” he said.
“We realized we have a responsibility to help these kids and to do the best we can to love on them and so we opened up our home and family and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Now?
“I’ll just say this,” he said. “Besides marrying my wife and having a relationship with Jesus, it’s the best decision we’ve ever made.”
Kailey was 15 when the fostering began. She and her sisters were asked if they would be willing to share their parents with foster children.
“Of course, we were on board and we were excited and now every kid, every child, who comes through our home is a part of our family forever in some way,” she said.
“It creates a really unique dynamic because family isn’t defined just by blood anymore. It’s by who you choose to care for and take care of.”
Michael used the word “incredible” when talking about the histories of some foster children who have been welcomed into their home. He said whenever you see a TV story where something “really bad” has happened, whether it’s a drug bust or something else, the part of the story you don’t see is kids who have been affected. He said DHS workers try to find a family member (first priority) or foster family to house those children
“A lot of them, the only thing that they have is a trash bag full of a few things,” he said. “And some of them come with absolutely nothing. They just don’t have anything. We take them into our home and just to have an opportunity to love on these kids and give them a stable atmosphere and make sure they have food and to show them what real love is and care about them. It’s just an honor.”
Including the core family and foster children, Michael said six kids have been the most in their home at one time. The Abels live in a parsonage. They can’t add on to the home because it’s not theirs to tweak. To create space for everyone, two of the Abel kids bunk in one room and a “spare” living room was converted into a bedroom. Kailey vacated a room when she took off for college, but now, she’s home doing her studying remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael acknowledged fostering is simultaneously rewarding and challenging. He said the family’s challenges are a small price to pay compared to challenges the kids have already faced or the challenges they may encounter as they go through life.
One of the biggest challenges for the Abels is saying goodbye. But Michael reiterated that fostering children is the best decision his family has ever made.
“It helps to reinforce our faith that we can make a difference,” he said. “Our faith tells us and informs us that we should care for the orphans and the widows and that’s a major part of Scripture, so that’s very important to us. We see it now as a calling that we are able to minister to people, and it also reinforces our sense of compassion.”
Continuing, Michael said, “Some people say, ‘Man, I just couldn’t do it emotionally. It would break my heart to let them go.’ What I tell people now that I am on this side of it is that is exactly what kind of love those kids need. They need someone to love them that much that they will cry when they leave because that is what they have not had. They need somebody that will care enough about them that it will cause them to cry. That’s really important to us. But it has absolutely changed us.”
A by-product of Kailey having so many foster siblings is a significant cheering section.
“If nobody else was supporting me on ‘The Voice,’ we would have enough just from the people who lived in our home,” she said.
Of course, Kailey’s support group was larger than that. She said people reached out to her from everywhere, including outside the United States, to say they were rooting for her.
A reality show veteran, Kailey was a competitor on “American Idol” while in high school. She was a finalist in a Guitar Center singer-songwriter competition.
Kailey said “The Voice” gave her the biggest platform she has ever had. She heaped praise on everyone associated with the show, including camera workers and audio personnel.
“I cannot brag on this production enough,” she said. “They are incredible, and they are constantly seeking excellence. They taught me how to up my game, and they taught me what to expect of myself as a performer.”
Kailey said during her Facebook video that she was reminded by her mother that only one person — the winner — on a reality TV competition gets through a season without experiencing rejection. She wants to use “The Voice” as a stepping stone for whatever comes next.
“I don’t know exactly what that is going to be yet,” she said. “But I’m excited to get working on music and releasing new music.”
Kailey said she has written more than 150 songs that she is waiting to record and release. Maybe now is the time to push forward with that venture because of exposure gained while on “The Voice.”
“I tell Kailey this all the time,” her father said. “If she was never on ‘The Voice’ or never on ‘American Idol’ or never in the guitar singer-songwriter competition or if she never had a part in anything, I wouldn’t be any less proud of who she is as a person. That’s what is most important as a (parent) ... is she has the right character. She is just loaded up with great character. She is a sweet person, and she is also a great leader. Her future is so, so bright, and I’m just so thankful that people are getting to see what we have already known for a long time.”
Kailey said she was changed as a person (“I feel like my entire personality has shifted”) because her family began embracing foster children.
“I think it has inspired me to care for people around me because a lot of times people are fighting battles you don’t even know about,” she said, adding that it made her more willing to sacrifice for others.
Asked to elaborate on the video statement she made after her Monday appearance on “The Voice,” Kailey said she hoped to be successful and gain new fans and followers.
“But I have said all along my biggest goal is to bring more attention to what foster care is and to bring more attention to what adopted families look like. ... I think (TV viewers) got to see that with my family. I think a lot of people got a little closer to understanding what foster care is and looks like. It’s not scary, and it’s something that they can be involved in too, so getting to talk about it is a major win.”
