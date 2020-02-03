Marco Antonio Solís, one of the most beloved and celebrated figures in Latin music, is presenting the second U.S. leg of his tour and it will bring him to the BOK Center for a Friday, Aug. 21 performance.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day the box office is open.
Because Citi is the official presale credit card of the “El MÁS Querido” Tour, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 through Citi Entertainment. For details visit www.citientertainment.com.
In the summer of 2019, Solís embarked on his successful “El MÁS Querido” tour in the U.S., making stops in 16 of the biggest cities in the country and selling out shows.
On each date of the 2019 “El MÁS Querido” tour, Solís had his two daughters, Alison and Marla Solís, by his side. They continue to grow and as artists in their own right. Performing songs such as “Basta Ya" and "Dónde Estará Mi Primavera" with their father, they were welcomed and shows and proved that they carry his incomparable passion, love, and respect for music in their blood as well, according to a news release announcing new tour dates.