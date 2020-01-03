Multi-platinum artist Mark Wills, who has been generating country music hits for more than 18 years, will perform 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at Track 5, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s country dance hall.
Shows at Track 5 are free and it was previously announced that the country trio Runaway June will perform there 10 p.m. Jan. 17.
Wills’ body of work includes seven studio albums, six compilation albums and 16 Billboard top-40 hits. Among them are “Jacob’s Ladder” and “Places I’ve Never Been,” along with many songs from his “Wish You Were Here” album, including “She’s in Love,” “Back at One” and “I Do (Cherish You).”
Wills won the Top New Male Vocalist from the Academy of Country Music in 1998 and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in January of 2019.
Track 5. offers live entertainment weekly Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full entertainment lineup, visit https://www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.