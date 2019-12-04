OKLAHOMA CITY - Three-time Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 today announced dates for their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour produced by Live Nation.
These upcoming tour dates mark the biggest U.S. shows of the multiplatinum band’s career, with the group playing iconic venues such as at Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field and Banc of California Stadium.
The band’s multi-country tour will kick off on May 30 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California.
Meghan Trainor will open for all show dates, with Leon Bridges on stadium dates only. Trainor will release her anticipated third studio album, titled "Treat Myself," Jan. 31 on Epic Records.