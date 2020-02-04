Country music artist Martina McBride is coming to the Hard Rock Casino for a June 25 performance at Hard Rock Live, originally known as The Joint.
Tickets, which start at $69.50 and go on sale Feb. 13, can be purchased by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
McBride’s big break came when her friend, Garth Brooks, gave her an opening slot on his 1990 concert tour. From there, McBride became one of the most successful country stars of the 1990s and 2000s.
More than 18 million McBride albums have been sold, thanks to her 20 top-10 singles and six No. 1 hits. Among them are “Concrete Angel,” “A Broken Wing,” “This One’s for the Girls,” “My Valentine” and “Independence Day."
McBride is a four-time CMA female vocalist of the year and three-time ACM female vocalist of the year.
In 2014, she released her first book, “Around the Table,” a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, “Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life,” in October 2018.
For more information on McBride, visit www.MartinaMcBride.com.