In this 2017 photo, Ben Haggard performs at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Ben and Noel Haggard are scheduled to perform at the Tulsa State Fair. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Merle Haggard brought Oklahoma to a global stage with his song “Okie from Muskogee.”

Ben and Noel Haggard, sons of the late country music legend, will christen the Oklahoma Stage at the 2019 Tulsa State Fair.

The Tulsa State Fair is scheduled Sept. 26 through Oct. 6. Oklahoma Stage musical entertainment is free with paid gate admission, but VIP Oklahoma Stage tickets can be purchased at tulsastatefair.com.

The daily music roster for the Oklahoma Stage has been announced.

Ben and Noel Haggard will perform Sept. 26.

Others scheduled to perform:

Aaron Watson (Sept. 27), Ginuwine (Sept. 28), LANCO (Sept. 29), For King and Country (Sept. 30), Lovelytheband (Oct. 1), Rival Sons (Oct. 2), Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (Oct. 3), Chris Janson (Oct. 4), Whiskey Myers (Oct. 5), La Fiera De Ojinaga (Oct. 6).

The Oklahoma Stage is located on the northern edge of the fair’s midway.

