Cain's Ballroom

Cain’s Ballroom will host Mike Ryan for a Jan. 31 show. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

Country music artist Mike Ryan will perform Friday, Jan. 31 at Cain's Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.

Tickets start at $15, plus fees, in advance.

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389