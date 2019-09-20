Miranda Lambert, a CMA Female Vocalist of the Year nominee and seven-time winner in the category, announced a fresh batch of tour 2020 tour dates, including a Feb. 7 tour stop at Tulsa's BOK Center. Her Wildcard Tour is named for a new studio album that will be released in November.
“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert said in a news release. “It is universal. Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”
The Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will open for Lambert in Tulsa.
Tickets, which go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, will be available online at www.livenation.com and at www.bokcenter.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office on the first day of ticket sales, but remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office the next business day that it is open.
Lambert is nurturing two of her passions — music and mutts — through a partnership with the Humane Society of Tulsa at a “Fill the Little Red Wagon” activation, located on-site at the Humane Society of Tulsa, 6232 E. 60th Street. The Humane Society of Tulsa will be accepting donations now through Jan. 31. Anyone that donates during this time period will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the BOK Center show and a meet-and-greet with the country artist. The Humane Society of Tulsa will be on-site the night of the show to accept donations.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning noon Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Citi Entertainment. For details, visit www.citientertainment.com.