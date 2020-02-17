The Moody Dudes are back and they’ll be on stage 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St.
In the summer of 2017, the Moody Dudes’ garage band salute to the summer of love became one of the surprise hits of Tulsa’s annual SummerStage festival.
Said a bio for the band: "Drawing from a repertoire heavily spiked with proto-psychedelic garage rock from one-hit-wonder bands of the 1960s and early ‘70s, the Moody Dudes continue to gain fans with their unabashedly nostalgic and sometimes offbeat tunes from rock’s past, when the music had started snarling a little but was still plenty of fun."
A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Red Dirt Relief Fund.
Band members include guitarist Larry Shaeffer, who may be best known as the music promoter who saved Cain’s Ballroom, (purchasing it in the mid-’70s with proceeds from a Peter Frampton show he produced) and, over the next quarter-century, turning it into one of the most famous rock and roll venues in the world. Shaeffer has played electric guitar for decades.
Guitarist and vocalist Dave Barber has spent many years performing solo and with bands like the Mad Daddies and Rocket Rangers. Although Barber has shared stages and/or recording studios with the likes of Bo Diddley, Carl Perkins, Steve Ripley, James Burton, David Teegarden and Steve Pryor and opened shows for Bob Dylan, the Replacements, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Barber considers himself more of a lucky guy than a real musician. The rest of the boys in the band, however, not only think he’s a real musician, but also the snappiest dresser in the group.
Drummer Randy Cale started his show biz career with legendary Tulsa impresario Jim Halsey, working on the booking and management side for acts like the Judds and Dwight Yoakam. Cale played in a rock group with fellow law school students at the University of Tulsa before his graduation. Cale's musical credits include a long stint in the ‘90s with the Fayetteville-based D.J. Strummer Band and many guest dates with Tulsa’s Terry Cooper and Barrett Lewis.
Bassist and vocalist Terry Colberg got his first guitar when he was 13, but he didn’t catch fire musically until February 9, 1964, when he saw the Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” After that, he joined a similarly inspired Mannford High School classmate, John Claybrook, and the duo began fronting bands in the area, eventually joining with other like-minded Mannford kids — including Shaeffer — to form the Undertakers, which became one of the top acts in the Tulsa area.
John Wooley (vocals, organ) was a founding member of the Stillwater-based Beef Squad in the late 1960s. The first band to appear on Tulsa’s legendary Mazeppa TV show, the group returned to the program several times, once for a Christmas special with Leon Russell. Wooley has played his Vox Jaguar on CDs by the Red Dirt Rangers and Steve Ripley and co-wrote “Gone Away” for Ripley’s first solo disc. In 2004, Wooley was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame for his decades of writing about the state’s musicians