The Fayetteville Roots Festival in Arkansas will return for an 11th year and announced a music lineup that includes Grammy-nominated artists Bettye LaVette, Madison Cunningham and Hayes Carll, plus artists making their return. Among them are Shovels & Rope, Mandolin Orange, Peter Rowan, American Aquarium and Iris Dement.
Scheduled Aug. 26 through Aug. 30, the festival showcases nationally recognized musicians and chefs alongside the musical and culinary mavens of the Ozarks.
Artists will take the stage at various venues over the five-day event, including the Fayetteville Town Center on the historic downtown square, George’s Majestic Lounge and Pratt Place Inn and Barn. Festival chefs will offer culinary creations with locally sourced ingredients, focusing on and supporting regional farmers, chefs and restaurants.
Bernice and Bryan Hembree, a husband and wife duo of Smokey & the Mirror and co-founders of Fayetteville Roots Festival, will perform at the festival.
