A Rolling Stone article spotlighted Tulsa as one of eight U.S. cities where live music has “exploded.”
Is Tulsa a great city for live music? Let’s ask an insider.
“Yeah, it is,” Tulsa-based music artist Paul Benjaman said. “It is, most definitely. And a lot of people who travel into Tulsa and even other musicians that we know, they will pull us aside and say, ‘Man, you guys have got something special here’ because, on any night of the week, you can step out and hear really great songwriters and really great performers and genres all across the map. Whatever you are looking for, you can kind of find it in Tulsa.”
Benjaman provided the response following a Wednesday press conference in which it was announced that he will be part of a delegation of artists representing the Tulsa music scene at the 2020 South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.
Benjaman said he will be honored to take part in a Tulsa Music Showcase at SXSW, but he also went off-script while speaking at the press conference. He said he wanted to use his time at the microphone to challenge Tulsa to continue to support “places to play.” By that, he meant local music venues.
Positive publicity, including the Rolling Stone article, is rolling in about Tulsa as a music city, according to Benjaman. With all due respect to the oil industry, he said music has always been Tulsa’s greatest natural resource. When he goes to other cities, he doesn’t have to give a history lesson about Tulsa’s place in the music world. People know.
“(They say), ‘That’s where Leon Russell is from, right? And he had that studio and the whole thing.’ That’s what sets Tulsa apart from any other city in the Midwest.”
Benjaman wants to keep the momentum going, and that’s why he got on a soapbox.
Badge of honor
Cain’s Ballroom has earned legendary status. BOK Center is a perennial national arena of the year candidate. Brady Theater, which is being rebranded as the Tulsa Theater, celebrated a 105th anniversary last year. State-of-the-art casino venues have been a welcome addition to the local music landscape.
But what about additional places to hear live music?
“There are a lot of great venues,” Benjaman said.
Before Benjaman issued his challenge to support those venues, one of them announced plans to celebrate a monthlong 15th anniversary. For the sake of putting a “face” on this story, let’s profile that venue, the Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave.
Once upon a time, the Mercury Lounge was a service station. In March 2005, it became a different kind of filling station. Call it a watering hole. Or a dive bar. Bar manager and talent booker Bobby Dean Orcutt considers the “dive bar” label a badge of honor.
What’s the survival rate for a dive bar? Fifteen years is a pretty good run, according to Orcutt.
“It’s kind of akin to the restaurant industry,” he said. “How many restaurants open and close every year? If you get a restaurant that lasts more than 10 years, it’s for a reason.”
Among Mercury Lounge’s reasons is live music. Guests can hear it seven nights a week. For a show schedule, go to mercurylounge918.com.
Before assuming his current role, Orcutt said he was a Mercury Lounge fill-in bartender for about 10 years while also serving as a tour manager for John Moreland. Orcutt said he had the privilege of traveling all over and seeing every legendary dive bar venue in the country. He saw Mercury Lounge stickers in venues on both coasts. A “wow” moment came when Moreland was opening for Jason Isbell in Sweden and Orcutt spotted an attendee wearing a Mercury Lounge shirt.
“He was an American living abroad,” Orcutt said. “American music and roots music and all that stuff sort of made him feel at home.”
Orcutt said he has been like a kid in a candy store since leaving the road to take a full-time gig at Mercury Lounge. He books touring acts (Mercury Lounge is partnering with Kessler Presents, the biggest independent promoter of roots music in Texas), but the venue, of course, welcomes in-market music artists.
“We are really trying to lean into as much music for people that want to come see it as possible, but also (as much) accessibility to the stage as possible,” Orcutt said. “There are so many people that are just really killer songwriters and players here in town. I think since we have a stage, we ought to put it to use.”
Orcutt said he has tried to “double down” on the artist experience to make acts feel welcome and to generate positive word of mouth. He said some bands who played Mercury Lounge have risen to the level of being able to play at Cain’s Ballroom, but they might still come back and have a beer afterward at Mercury Lounge. A planned March 1 Paul Cauthen show sold so well that it was “walked up” to Cain’s Ballroom, according to Orcutt.
Orcutt wants Mercury Lounge to help Tulsa continue to be known as a killer music city, and it doesn’t matter what size room you are in to hear live music. He called the Rolling Stone article a “massive win” for the community, and he likes that the magazine acknowledged more than just country and folk music. He said Tulsa’s hip-hop scene is thriving, and he’s glad Rolling Stone interviewed hip-hop artist Steph Simon, whose “Born on Black Wall Street: Unplugged” show scheduled for the last day in February sold out in advance.
So is Tulsa a great town for live music?
“People sing songs when they’re happy and when they’re sad,” Orcutt said. “Music is universal and the state of Oklahoma has had lots of occasions to sing on both sides of that aisle. Music comes standard with the culture here and always has. That love is reflected in the number of music venues, genres represented and tickets sold. Tulsa is a music town.”
The right spot
What are some venues where people enjoy listening to live music in Tulsa? The question was posted on the Tulsa World Scene Facebook page. Among responses (and a few others) not already mentioned: The Colony, Duet Jazz Club, Juicemaker Lounge, Vanguard, IDL Ballroom, Venue Shrine, Westbound Club, Cimarron Bar, Blackbird on Pearl, the Whittier Bar, Soundpony Lounge, Woody Guthrie Center, Stone Church, Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, Hunt Club, Mother Road Market, Lennie’s, Four Aces Tavern, 473 Bar & Backyard, Bad Ass Renee’s and Rabbit Hole.
Also, venues will join local music artists in being recognized at the upcoming Tulsa Music Awards at Cain’s. A list of finalists is available online at tulsamusicawards.com. Voting continues through March. Venue winners will be selected in small, midsize and large categories.
Benjaman, elaborating on his challenge for Tulsans to support local performance venues, asked if people view venues as “straight business” where the motivation is profit. “Or is it something that you invest in to see the returns of people moving to Tulsa for the culture?”
Tulsa’s presence at SXSW is coordinated annually by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture. Tulsa Remote, which provides $10,000 grants to attract talented individuals to Tulsa, will be represented at a Tulsa-focused booth at the SXSW trade show.
Aaron Bozle, executive director of Tulsa Remote, spoke at the Wednesday press conference and ventured into the music realm. He said Tulsa Remote is more than just an initiative to attract people to Tulsa.
“It’s about being part of a concerted effort across multiple organizations to make Tulsa the best place for talented and diverse workers of today and tomorrow,” he said. “A large part of what those talented people look for in a city is a thriving music and arts scene, which is why we are so excited to be a continuous partner of Tulsa FMAC.”
Later, Benjaman said Tulsa has great musicians. What spurred him to speak out about supporting local music venues?
“It’s what I see,” he said. “Just like any place, and I’m not singling Tulsa out or making it worse than any other place, but this is happening nationwide. Bands are in trouble.”
Even bands that play BOK Center-size buildings have been playing catch-up financially “ever since Spotify put the final nail in selling recordings,” Benjaman said. “Really, the only model for profit is to get people to your show and just making that a thing where you can continue to build your audience, build your crowd.”
Benjaman said he thinks Tulsa is the right spot as a model for how to move forward.
“Obviously, (music) is bringing attention to our city,” he said. “So how do we get funding to keep promoting these kinds of shows to make sure bands are getting enough money that they can continue to be a band and do it again.”
