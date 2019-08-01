More than 45 Oklahoma musicians will perform at a Sunday, Aug. 18 festival celebrating the life of and songwriting tradition of Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductee Tom Skinner.
The musicians will honor him while raising funds for fellow music people in crisis. Proceeds will provide grants to Oklahoma musicians in crisis through the Red Dirt Relief Fund. Skinner, along with nine musicians performing at the festival, benefitted from RDRF grants.
The event will include an all-ages Deep Eddy VIP Gospel Brunch at Burn Co. BBQ. A VIP ticket is required.
Inspired by Skinner’s Sunday Gospel Jam at Stone River Music Festival, thes VIP Brunch will be hosted by Grammy-nominated songwriter John Fullbright. Backed by a full band, Fullbright will invite artists from the festival lineup to join him for Skinner songs and stories.
A VIP Brunch ticket includes Burn Co. BBQ’s brunch, Deep Eddy Bloody Mary bar, Broken Arrow Brewing Co. beer ,plus admission to the full festival. The brunch is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Scheduled to perform at The Venue Shrine (21-over venue): 3:30-4:15 p.m.: Steve Liddell, Casii Stephan, Joe Mack; 4:30-5:15 p.m.: Craig Skinner, Mark Chamberlain, Monica Taylor, Scott Evans; 5:30-6:15 p.m.: Amy Lee, Austin Hayworth, Cassie Latshaw; 6:30-7:15 p.m.: John Williams, Greg Jacobs, John Cooper, Kurt Nielsen; 7:30-8:40 p.m.: Science Project Band & friends; 9:10-10:15 p.m.: Randy Crouch & The Flying Horse Band with Paul Benjaman.
Scheduled to perform at the Mercury Lounge (21-over venue): 3:-3:45 p.m.: John Fell, Chloe Johns, Wink Burcham; 4-4:45 p.m.: Chris Blevins, Nellie Marie Clay, Jacob Dement; 5-5:45 p.m.: Jesse Aycock, Jason Scott, Dustin Pittsley; 6-6:45 p.m.: Jacob Tovar, Jared Tyler, Kalyn Fay; 7-8:10 p.m.: The Damn Quails; 8:25-9:35 p.m.: Pilgrim.
Advance general admission tickets (Mercury Lounge and Shrine) are $12 at reddirtrelieffund.org/skyline or $20 at the door. A limited amount of VIP tickets which include festivaladmission plus the VIP Gospel Brunch at Burn Co. are $50 in advance only.
All festival proceeds benefit the Red Dirt Relief Fund, a non-profit organization that provides a safety net of critical assistance to Oklahoma music people. Skinner was a grant recipient of RDRF and remained a committed supporter of the organization until his death in July 2015. Operated by an all-volunteer Board, RDRF has granted over $160,000 to musicians in the state since 2012.