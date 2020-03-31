SiriusXM and Howard Stern announced Tuesday that, effective through May 15, SiriusXM is offering free access to its full lineup of premier streaming content to listeners in North America.
Stern kicked off the free stream access Tuesday morning while hosting his show from his home.
SiriusXM Select and All Access subscribers already have access included with their subscriptions. Non-subscribers can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.com/streamfree to start listening free of charge with no credit card or commitment required.
“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer said in a news release.
“In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning.”
Listeners will have access to 300-plus channels covering multiple genres. #StayHome Radio, a feel-good, ad-free music channel, will launch April 1 on the streaming platform and channel 179 on most SiriusXM radios. The channel will feature happy and uplifting songs from artists like Lizzo and Coldplay to Pink and Bob Marley.