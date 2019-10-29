Tulsa-based music artist Branjae premiered the video for her song “Street Light” on Billboard.com this week and she launched a venture to donate proceeds to Domestic Violence Intervention Services.
The song was written as a celebration for survivors of domestic violence. The video was co-directed by Branjae and Basil Childers. According to a news release, the video chronicles the main character’s escape from a domestic violent situation and winds up in a “circus-like street party where she’s welcomed and celebrated.”
“I have been on a mission to utilize my talents and platform to make change,” Branjae said in the release.
“It’s been a wild ride so far, and I am ecstatic about all the community support that allowed us to get this project completed. Domestic violence is an issue that plagues our communities, and I wanted to do something about it by working directly with Domestic Violence Intervention Services and other non-profit organizations, and by encouraging the public to support in sustainable art, while at the same time, make a difference in our communities. It’s working. And I will continue.”
Branjae has set up a GoFundMe account to directly donate to DVIS and to support her music with a mission. To donate, go to GoFundMe.com/BranjaeMusic.
Upcoming Branjae performances in the metro area include Music in the Air at Center 1 on Nov. 23, Leftover Last Waltz at Cain’s Ballroom on Nov. 24, Lights On! in Bixby Nov. 30 and Doc’s Wine & Food Dec. 1 with Bobby Moffett.