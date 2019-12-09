Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) announced the pending release of a new album and a North American tour that will bring him to Tulsa’s BOK Center on Tuesday, July 21.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 am. Friday, Dec. 13 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office, although tickets will not be available at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available at the box office on the next business day it is open.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
The new album (The Slow Rush) will be released Feb. 14. Parker has shared three tracks off the new album -- “Posthumous Forgiveness,” “It Might Be Time” and “Borderline.”
Fans can pre-order the album at tameimpala.com and at major retailers or with a ticket purchase for any of the North American tour dates. Digital pre-orders will receive the three album tracks instantly. The Slow Rush will also be printed in four heavyweight double-disc vinyl formats.
Tame Impala headlined multiple major festivals in 2019, including Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza, ACL and more. He debuted two new songs on “Saturday Night Live” and sold out arenas around the world, including two nights at Madison Square Garden.