A new exhibit at Tulsa’s Woody Guthrie Center will explore the work and life of Arlo Guthrie, Woody’s son and a renowned songwriter, musician and activist in his own right.
The exhibit (In Times Like These: Arlo Guthrie, Friends and Family) will open Aug. 19.
Curated by the Woody Guthrie Center, the exhibit will feature rare, never-before-seen photographs, artifacts and writings from Arlo. Through the items, visitors can experience stories from his youth, memories of his father, Arlo’s breakthrough in the music world, his rise to international renown and the continuing musical tradition through his children and grandchildren.
“For obvious reasons, this exhibit is a special one to our team,” Woody Guthrie Center executive director Deana McCloud said.
“We know that our guests will love seeing these special items that Arlo and his family are sharing with us. The exhibit starts and ends with family, and includes plenty of music and friends in between.”
The exhibit will be the first major display of items from Arlo Guthrie’s collection.
“The only bad thing about getting all the notoriety of an official exhibit at the Woody Guthrie Center is that is means you’re almost dead,” Arlo said. “I guess I get to show up either way.”
Among items in the exhibit:
• The original script, contact sheets, photos, and other items from the film “Alice’s Restaurant.”
• The guitar Arlo played at Woodstock in 1969.
• Clothing worn by Arlo during his 1969 performance at Woodstock.
• Lyrics written by Woody Guthrie about Arlo, and Arlo’s early letters to his father and other family members.
• A photo op for guests to sit on the “Group W” bench.
• Videos of TV appearances and performances.
• Original handwritten lyrics.
• Arlo’s photography, as well as photos of his family through the years.
The exhibit will launch with a special event for Woody Guthrie Center members and will open to the public Aug. 20. It will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.
The exhibit is sponsored in part by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture.
