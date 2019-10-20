The first time Sarah Mesko appeared in a production of “Carmen,” she was convinced she had this opera’s iconic characters all figured out.
“I was singing Mercedes in a production at the Aspen Music Festival,” Mesko said, “and I saw the characters of Carmen and Don Jose more or less as archetypes. He is the stereotypical good soldier boy who gets corrupted by this stereotypical Gypsy temptress, someone who is free to do whatever she wants to do.”
However, as Mesko prepared to make her Tulsa Opera debut in the title role of “Carmen,” her concept of the characters underwent a profound change.
“For one thing, I finally got around to reading the original novella,” she said, laughing. “That was a real eye-opening experience.”
Prosper Merimee’s novella was published in 1845 — 30 years before the opera debuted — and was inspired in part by the author’s fascination with Romani, or Gypsy people. The opera’s libretto is based primarily on one section of the novel and bypasses much of the characters’ histories in favor of dramatic momentum.
“When you read the novella, you find out that Don Jose is a soldier because he killed a man and ran away,” Mesko said. “You see from the start that there is a great deal of violence within, and that’s why he tries so hard not to be pulled into Carmen’s world, because he knows the consequences of doing wrong.”
As for Carmen herself, Mesko said her mantra of “Carmen must always be free” is more of an aspiration than a statement of fact.
“The society of which she’s a part is an extremely patriarchal one, where a woman was expected to obey her father until she got married, which could be as early as 14, and who was going to do what she was told to the day she dies,” Mesko said. “So, in very real ways, both Don Jose and Carmen are fighting against the systems in which they find themselves,” she said. “And understanding that makes these characters so much more interesting.
“For one thing, it makes you realize that Carmen is as much an abuser as she is a victim,” she said. “She’s someone who’s seen as being at the bottom of every society she crosses, because she’s a woman, because of her heritage. And she ends up a victim of homicide.
“But she’s also someone who thinks nothing about knifing another woman in the face,” Mesko said. “She’s manipulative, a liar, someone who enjoys pushing people’s buttons simply because she can. She’s just endlessly fascinating.”
Tulsa Opera opens it 2019-20 season with “Carmen,” which also features Adam Smith as Don Jose, Colleen Daly as Micaela, and Alexander Birch Elliott as Escamillo. Roberto Kalb returns to conduct the Tulsa Opera Orchestra, and Harry Silverstein, who directed the company’s “The Barber of Seville” in 2018, returns to direct this production.
Georges Bizet originally wrote “Carmen” for the Opera-Comique, a Parisian theater that presented works closer in spirit to modern operetta or musical theater, with spoken dialogue. Later adaptations turned this dialogue into more musical recitatives, but the version that Tulsa Opera will present will use the original spoken dialogue.
“I didn’t grow up doing plays or musical theater,” said Mesko, “so I’ve never had to memorize dialogue. Music has always come easily to me, and once I know a melody, I can sort of layer the words on top of it. But memorizing dialogue isn’t a skill I’ve developed.
“It’s hard to shift back and forth between speaking and singing,” she said. “With recitatives, it’s easier to get your voice prepped for the big numbers you have to sing. Fortunately for me, I get to enter singing.”
The dialogue will be in French.
“I know some productions where they sing in French and the dialogue is in English,” Mesko said. “Personally, I think that could be too distracting. Fortunately Adam and I both speak French, so that helps with the diction and flow, because there are inflections in French that can’t be translated into English.”
Mesko, a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas, grew up in a musical family and at age 10 took up the flute, which she studied seriously.
“I always sang in church and for fun, but it wasn’t until my older sister started taking voice lessons that I decided I would do that, too,” she said. “But it wasn’t until the summer after I graduated high school that I really caught the opera bug. Hot Springs has a summer music festival, and that year they did an opera for the first time. It was an English version of ‘The Magic Flute,’ and I was cast in it and got hooked.
She attended the University of Arkansas, where she majored in both voice and flute. Mesko also performed as a member of the Fort Smith (Arkansas) symphony and would return for the Hot Springs music festival where she would perform as a flutist and vocalist — sometimes in the same concert.
“I think I grew so much as a musician because I played the flute,” Mesko said. “I don’t think someone should take serious voice lessons until they have developed a mature voice, so when I did begin to focus on voice, I was able to focus on learning technique, because I had developed my musicianship through my work as a flutist.”
As a mezzo-soprano, Mesko said Carmen is a dream role in a number of ways — especially in the way it is written for the voice.
“It’s a role that is very comfortable to sing,” she said. “The bulk of the part lives right in the middle of range. It has wonderful moments where you go high, and when you go low, but it doesn’t live there.
“What is the biggest challenge is the character herself,” Mesko said. “I’m very much a sedate, peace-making sort of person — I never go looking for conflict in my real life. So to become this fiery, headstrong woman who thrives on conflict — that’s the biggest challenge for me.”
Featured video