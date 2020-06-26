The Oak Ridge Boys, whose longtime manager is Tulsa-based music impresario Jim Halsey, will be among entertainers when The Grand Ole Opry celebrates Independence Day on Saturday, July 4.
Sara Evans and Mark Wills also will step into the circle for the 4,931st consecutive Saturday night broadcast.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted lives hows at the historic venue. But The Opry, with the help of its membership and wider artist and industry community, has continued to bring millions of fans around the world together to keep the music playing without an audience in attendance.
Performers on Saturday, June 17 will include Brad Paisley and Keb’ Mo’. The show will be broadcast live on Circle, and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels.