The words came from someone who should know.
Theresa Haggard, wife of the late country music legend, took part in an interview to talk about an upcoming event that should appeal to Haggard fans.
Fifty years ago, on Oct. 10, 1969, Haggard and his band, the Strangers, performed at Muskogee Civic Center, and it became a launch point for “Okie From Muskogee” mania.
In commemoration of the 50th anniversary, Ben Haggard (Merle’s son) and the Strangers will perform Oct. 10, 2019, at the same venue.
“I think it’s a great idea, carrying on the music,” Theresa said. “Ben sings a lot of his father’s songs and a few of his own, but I think it’s a wonderful idea. Merle would really be proud.”
Norm Hamlet, a longtime steel guitar player with the Strangers, played at the 1969 show and is expected to be on stage for the 2019 show. Returning with him are 1969 prices. Tickets are $3, $3.50 and $4, just like they were half a century ago. Tickets are available at visitmuskogee.com.
A street in front of Muskogee Civic Center bears the name Merle Haggard Avenue — and with good reason. The song “Okie From Muskogee” introduced Muskogee to the world.
Thousands of people from all over the world come to Muskogee each year to see the town depicted in the song, according to a news release announcing the 50th anniversary show.
“There have been many times we meet tourists from overseas who don’t speak much English, but they can say ‘Okie From Muskogee,’ which lets us know just how wide the impact of this goes,” said Justin O’Neal, interim tourism director for the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. “What we are looking to accomplish with this event is to celebrate a legacy and continue to draw on the attention the song has provided to our town.”
Let’s revisit the song, the concert and a live album that followed:
The song
Muskogee’s Robert Gaddy served in Vietnam. He returned to the U.S. and, while zipping down a California freeway, was introduced to a new song on the radio.
Gaddy’s reaction: “Okie from Muskogee? That’s me!”
Shocked and flattered his hometown was mentioned in a song, Gaddy said he almost drove off the road.
Meanwhile, “Okie From Muskogee” careened into history as one of the biggest singles of Merle Haggard’s hall of fame career. Released in September of 1969, the song settled into a four-week stay at No. 1 and was named the Country Music Association’s single of the year in 1970.
The lyrics (opening words: We don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee) paint a contrast between idealized life in small-town Oklahoma and what was happening at flash points in the United States.
According to the song, the Muskogee of that era was a place where people weren’t taking trips on LSD, where draft cards weren’t being burnt on Main Street and where you wouldn’t see hippie fashion statements like beads and long, shaggy hair. Muskogee was, according to the song, a place where Old Glory still flies at the courthouse, where squares can have a ball and where citizens liked livin’ right and bein’ free.
For big-picture context, watch the sixth episode of Ken Burns’ “Country Music” documentary. The 16-hour documentary is being shown in eight two-hour chapters. The sixth episode, scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 on PBS, covers the period of 1968-72, when America was divided over the Vietnam War.
Marches on Washington, in protest of the war, were staged in October and November of 1969. Simultaneously, “Okie From Muskogee” was dominating radio airplay. The documentary said the song became the rallying cry of a so-called silent majority that supported the war.
“I think historically country music has been apolitical,” music historian Bill C. Malone says in the documentary. “But when (country artists) did venture into politics, I think the best description would be populism — music that was suspicious of banks and corporations and so-called experts and intellectuals. But the real upsurge of political conservatism came in the 1960s, not so much as a defense of war, but as protest against the protestors.”
What did Haggard want to accomplish with “Okie From Muskogee?” He suggested in years that followed that he was channeling his father when he wrote the song.
“His father was the real Okie from Muskogee,” Theresa Haggard said. “I think he also had thoughts of maybe what was going on in the country. It’s hard to speak for him. But I know he wrote it when he was thinking of his father and what would his father think about what was going on at the time. He was proud to be an Okie from Muskogee.”
Haggard’s parents were Oklahomans who trekked to California during the Depression. Haggard thought highly of Oklahoma because that’s where his roots were, according to Hamlet.
As a child, Haggard and his “Okie” parents lived in a converted railroad box car. The word “Okie” was a derogatory term for migrant workers who ventured west during the Depression years. Hamlet’s parents were Okies, too. He said many members of the Hamlet family once owned property in Antlers, Okla.
“When the Depression hit, they had businesses but, hell, nobody was buying nothing because they didn’t have no money,” he said. “They ended up selling all the property in Antlers and going to California like everybody else.”
Hamlet was asked why “Okie From Muskogee” pushed the right buttons with so many people. He said this: “Well, I’m not sure actually. I think a lot of people were surprised that Merle had done the song. He knew that there were a lot of people smoking marijuana, but the song was written as we were going through Muskogee.”
Haggard and the Strangers were on a tour bus in the area. Haggard saw a Muskogee sign and this thought popped into his head: “I bet they don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee.” Seed planted, Haggard began fleshing out the song.
After a few minutes, Haggard emerged from the back of the bus and asked “What are those shoes that hippies wear?”
According to Hamlet, drummer Roy Edward Burris stuck his head out of a bunk and said “Roman sandals.” Haggard was so pleased by Burris’ spot-on reply that he told Burris he was going to give him 25 percent of the song. Burris is credited as a co-writer.
“It didn’t take him long to retire after that,” Hamlet said.
Burris left the Strangers in 1970 and later worked as a truck driver. According to obituary information, he lived in Pryor and died in Tulsa in 2011 at the age of 79.
Burris once said “Okie From Muskogee” was an honest reaction to turmoil engulfing the country.
“We were traveling all over, and it just seemed like whenever we came back to Oklahoma, we didn’t hear about drugs; we didn’t hear about riots,” he said. “Oklahoma wasn’t caught up in all that, it didn’t seem like.”
Haggard and the Strangers performed the song before it was released. The response?
“The audiences, they were just applauding and raising hell,” Hamlet said. “They were giving Merle standing ovations and applauding and just wouldn’t let him off the stage hardly.”
Said Haggard in the country music documentary: “I don’t think we realized the impact or the many different messages that it had. The main message, I think, is I’m proud to be something. I’m proud to be black. I’m proud to be white. I’m proud to be Okie. There are a lot of people that identify with that.”
Theresa Haggard said Merle did not rely on set lists, but always closed shows with “Okie From Muskogee.” She will sing harmony with Ben at the 50th anniversary show and take care of merchandising/licensing business while in Muskogee.
The concert
If you’ve got a hot song called “Okie From Muskogee,” it just seems right to play it for people who live there.
A concert, billed as Country Shindig No. 3, was scheduled Oct. 10, 1969, at Muskogee Civic Center. Stonewall Jackson and the Minutemen, plus guitarist Joe Maphis and wife Rose Lee, joined Haggard on the bill, according to a story and advertisements published prior to the show. (Online ticketing was decades away. To secure a seat, you could mail a check or money order, with a self-addressed stamped envelope, to the civic center.)
Stories related to Vietnam dominated the front-page headlines of the Muskogee Phoenix in days leading up to the concert. On the day of the show, Lt. General Lewis B. Hershey and director of the Selective Service System was fired by Richard Nixon.
Among those in attendance at the concert was Gaddy, the Marine who had nearly steered his vehicle off the road the first time he heard “the” song. Because 50 years have passed since, Gaddy said he doesn’t remember much about the Muskogee Civic Center show, but he said it was packed and the atmosphere was electric.
“It was kind of a mixed crowd,” he said. “It was the ’60s, so it was still rock and roll, and a lot of the people were not really familiar with country music.”
Promoter Carlton Haney introduced Haggard as someone who has dedicated his life to country music and who has written most of his life into his songs.
Haggard opened with “Mama Tried,” a No. 1 song from 1968 that could be interpreted as autobiographical since, pre-fame, he served time in San Quentin.
After two more songs (a Jimmie Rodgers song and “Silver Wings”), the music stopped long enough for then-mayor Bob Brown to present Haggard with a key to the city and, on behalf of the governor, a pin designating him as an honorary Okie.
“I’ve been called one all my life,” Haggard said. “I might as well put the pin on. I’m proud of it.”
Haggard resumed the show and sprinkled in chatter between tunes, dedicating songs to working folks (“Working Man Blues”) and truck drivers (“White Line Fever”). The set list included the just-written song “Billy Overcame His Size” and another Rodgers song, “Hobo Bill’s Last Ride.”
The show-ender was, of course, “Okie From Muskogee.” Before singing it, Haggard shared background details.
“As some of you may or may not know, I wasn’t actually born here in Muskogee,” he told the crowd. “But my family, on my mother’s side, lived here for many years and I think most all of my dad’s folks were born in between here and Checotah somewhere around Brush Hill or Nebo Mountain. I have heard them talk so many times about (Oklahoma) that when I finally began to tour on the road, we made a special (trip) to come through here and kind of look around and see where they used to live. And Muskogee was a word and a town that I have heard about ever since I was knee-high.”
Addressing current event-type references in the song, Haggard said Oklahoma had somehow been able to keep out of the “conflict” and said the state’s college campuses hadn’t experienced any trouble that he knew about. “And as far as I know, it’s just about hippie-free,” Haggard said before joking about the promoter being a “country hippie.”
Getting back on topic, Haggard said he was familiar with Muskogee and “ideas came together” and that’s how “Okie from Muskogee” was born.
Haggard was concerned about how people in Muskogee would accept the song, according to Hamlet. Haggard shouldn’t have worried. Audience members responded with loud applause when hearing parts of the songs that appealed to them. At the conclusion of the song, amid several “thank you” comments from Haggard, the roars were so loud that he relented and started singing again. “Oh my goodness,” he said.
“We had to keep playing the song,” Hamlet said. “People kept applauding and not wanting us to stop, so we just kept playing.”
At minimum, the show was an escape from everywhere that wasn’t that place and time. Planned protests at many colleges were part of an anti-war moratorium scheduled the following Wednesday. Gov. Dewey Bartlett declared the Monday before the moratorium as Patriotism Day in Oklahoma and called for displays of the U.S. flag around the state.
A political storm wasn’t the only squall raging. The same night Haggard was inside the Civic Center, a tornado caused damage in nearby Warner, and Jimmy Littrell sloshed 91 yards in driving rain to score a decisive third-quarter touchdown in Muskogee Central’s 14-7 homefield win over Bartlesville. Football was, just as the song said, still the roughest thing on campus. Warren Weakland of the Muskogee Phoenix wrote that fans got drenched, hairdos got ruined and a cheerleader lost a contact lens.
The album
Haggard’s 1969 performance in Muskogee was recorded and it became a live album. The “Okie From Muskogee” album, released two months after the concert, became a platinum seller. It won album of the year honors from the CMA and ACM.
“I think it’s a wonderful album,” Theresa Haggard said. “It’s probably double platinum by now.”
It also was a bad break turned good.
Haggard wanted to do a live album. Hamlet said the original plan was to record two songs at several tour stops and piece them together for an album. The plan got sabotaged because equipment did not function properly. Tour stops kept coming and going with no live recordings to show for it.
“That went on until we got to Muskogee,” Hamlet said. “I think what it was is a higher power was just going to make us do it like he wanted to.”
If Plan A had gone smoothly, only two songs from the Muskogee show would have been on the album. Instead, the show became the album.
“Who knows? If we had done it like Merle planned, it might not have been that big of seller or something,” Hamlet said. “You never know. But I have a feeling that was the best thing that could have happened to us maybe, that electronic stuff not working right.”
Hamlet said the band did not find out until 10 minutes before show time that the recording equipment was apparently going to function properly in Muskogee. Fingers were crossed and A-games were summoned, just in case the equipment worked. A little magic was made at Muskogee Civic Center.
“Everybody really was on it that night,” Hamlet said. “We wanted to do our best, so everybody was really up for it.”
Afterward, Haggard’s manager, Fuzzy Owen, predicted the album would be a million seller if it had been (still crossing fingers) successfully captured on tape.
“Of course when it came out the darn thing just kept selling and selling and people were wanting to hear it, so we had to do ‘Okie From Muskogee’ every night for about 50 years,” Hamlet said.
He and Merle’s son will play it again exactly 50 years later in Muskogee, Oklahoma, USA.