Tulsa-born Grammy-winning country music artist Joe Diffie died Sunday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 61.
Among fellow country artists who weighed in with reactions after the news broke was Trace Adkins, who tweeted, "Oh my God. One of the all-time GREAT vocalists. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, buddy."
Diffie charted more than two dozen singles in the 1990s, including the No. 1 songs “Home,” “If the Devil Danced (in Empty Pockets),” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Pickup Man” and “Bigger Than the Beatles.”
Diffie won a Grammy in 1998 (best country collaboration with vocals) for teaming up with other artists on “Same Old Train.” He was Cash Box’s male vocalist of the year in 1990.
Diffie announced Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment,” Diffie said when making the announcement. “My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”
Diffie grew up in multiple states, including Wisconsin, but finished high school while living in Velma, Oklahoma. He briefly attended Cameron University in Lawton.
Diffie’s career came full circle when, in March of 2019, Griffin Communications announced that he had joined the air staff of Tulsa radio station Big Country 99.5 to host a mid-day show remotely via voice-track from Nashville and tour stops.
At that time, Diffie said the first time he heard his music on the radio was on Big Country sister station KVOO.
“When they played ‘Home,’ that’s when it hit me that I was on my way,” Diffie said. “I’ve wanted to try my hand at voice work for a while now, so when Big Country approached me to host, it seemed like the perfect time and the perfect place. It’s even better that they’re allowing me to do it remotely so I can continue to tour as much as ever.”
Diffie’s impact on country music has been acknowledged in song homages from Jason Aldean (“1994”) and Chris Young (“Raised On Country”).