Muskogee civic leader Jim Paul Blair, a musician and entertainer who once served as executive director of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, has died. He was 58.
Blair was born into the music scene. He was the son of Ramona Reed, a Grand Ole Opry performer and Texas Playboys member who was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2009.
When Blair was a child, it was common for him to hang out in his mother’s hotel room with Bob Wills and members of the Texas Playboys, according to an Oklahoma Magazine story about Blair and Reed.
“I remember when I as real young and they were playing down at San Antonio,” he told the Tulsa World in 2003. “I was with my mother and, as I recall, we were in this new motel that had just been built on the edge of town. I was amazed at how big the toad-frogs were around the pool, and when I came back to our room, I had a wastebasket full of ‘em. Bob was in the room and, when he said, ‘Son, what have you got there?’ I reached in, pulled one out and stuck it in his face.
“My mom just about came unglued, and so did Bob. As I recall, he didn’t stay in the room very long after that.”
Blair embraced his destiny and became a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. Former Tulsa World entertainment writer John Wooley once wrote that Blair’s bluegrass banjo is “so hot he can fry eggs on it.”
After graduating from Clayton High School, Blair attended Oklahoma State University, where he played in a bluegrass band, the Red Valley Barnstormers. The lineup sometimes included Garth Brooks.
“I met him through my sister,” Blair said in 2003. “He was a year behind me in college, and he called me out of the blue one day, introduced himself and asked if I wanted to jam. I said ‘sure,’ and he was at my door in about five minutes. He lived in Iba Hall and I was in Bennett, and I said ‘Boy, you must drive fast.’ He said, ‘I ran.’”
Blair said they ended up playing until down “and he ended up doing some things with our band from time to time. The biggest thing we did together was opening for the New Grass Revival at Horse Thief Canyon in Perkins back in September of ‘84. One of our guys couldn’t make it, and Garth filled in. We had a blast that night.”
After about 10 years of playing in bands in Stillwater and Oklahoma City, Blair moved to Nashville in 1989 and became an original member of the Neverly Brothers and the Neverly Hillbillies. He returned to Oklahoma in 1998 and played many styles of music with an assortment of bands. He toured Europe with the country band City Moon.
Blair has played in the Hank Williams tribute band Hankerin’ 4 Hank and he played Buddy Holly in Muskogee Little Theatre’s production of “The Buddy Holly Story.” The Tulsa World interviewed Blair last year before he reprised the Buddy Holly role for a “Day the Music Died” show in Bristow. The show occurred on the 60th anniversary of the day Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson were killed in a plane crash.
Blair spent time in west Texas — Holly’s turf — as a child and said he has always been intrigued by Holly’s story.
“I read everything I could get my hands on and watched everything, all the documentaries,” he said.
Blair again portrayed Holly during Jana Jae’s annual music festival last June in Grove.
In a Facebook post after Blair’s death, Jae described the loss as a “heartbreaker.”
Among those weighing in with comments was Tulsa music artist Travis Kidd, who said, “Condolences to the friends and family of Oklahoma music visionary Jim Paul Blair. “I’ve worked a handful of events with him over the last 15-20 years and he was always super cool and a top-notch professional.”
Ben Fenwick posted this message on Blair’s Facebook page: “I can’t believe I am writing this. We grew up in Clayton as kids playing on the railroad tracks down by your house. I wanted to be like you. You were always so cool. And, then, you only got cooler. I’ll see you in the sweet by-n-by and you’ll be playing a sweet tune.”
Blair died from complications as a result of a recent illness. On Feb. 2, he posted this on Facebook: “I think this is the greatest challenge I have ever faced in my life. Keep it positive!”
Gallery: Pets ready to adopt
Tulip
A pure white coat and beautiful green eyes make for one gorgeous dog! Tulip was rescued from Broken Arrow Animal Shelter. She is quick to charm those around her and absolutely goes crazy (adorable) over stuffed toys! Because of her gentle demeanor, she would likely do well in almost any home. Tulip is about 7 months old and weighs about 38 pounds. She has been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Tulip at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
East
East is a brown patch tabby female with an estimated birthdate of 4/18/19 and weighs about 8 pounds. She came into StreetCats on 2/6/2020, along with her brother West, however, we don’t think they necessarily need to be adopted together. They were originally found at about a week old in Catoosa, but the rescuer couldn’t keep them due to too many animals. She is outgoing, adventurous and friendly. She has lived with other cats but did not like the dog that was in their original home.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Jacob
Jacob will entertain you for days! This goober loves to leap and play — with toys, with humans and with other dogs through his fence. Because of his wrinkles, textured fur and floppy lips, we think he is a Shar-Pei mix. He was rescued from Tulsa Animal Welfare when his time there ran out. Jacob is a smart guy who is very food-motivated! He will be a quick learner for the right family. Jacob is about 4 years old and weighs about 35 pounds. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100
Visit Jacob at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
West
West is a cream and white male with an estimated birthdate of 4/18/19 and he weighs about 10 pounds. He came into StreetCats on 2/6/2020, along with his sister East, however, we don’t think they will need to be adopted as a pair although they do like to snuggle. He can be timid and shy, but he seemed to love being petted when he first came into our facility. He’s more laidback than East but seems to love attention. He has lived with other cats but is more cautious around them. He did not like the dog in the rescuer’s home. He is a sweetie.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Mara
Mara is an adorably scruffy girl pulled from Tulsa Animal Welfare. A young dog at only about a year old, Mara had already had at least one litter before we rescued her. We are happy to announce there will be no more pregnancies for this pup and she is ready to go to her forever home! We don't know what her life was like before she was brought to TAW, but she does seem to have a bit of handling discomfort when touched in certain places. For this reason, we recommend she go to a child-free home or one with older children (12 and older)
Mara weighs about 40 pounds and has been chipped, spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Mara is currently in foster care. Call ahead to meet her at the Tulsa SPCA.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Chesha
This gorgeous creature is ready to grace your home with her presence. Chesha is fixed, fully vetted and current on her parasite protection.
Visit Chesha at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Winnie
Winnie promises to be a good girl if you take her home! Polite and quiet, love and pets are the only thing on her mind. Winnie was rescued from the Broken Arrow Animal Shelter.
Winnie is about 2 years and weighs about 57 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, heart worm tested (negative) and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100
Visit Winnie at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
John Redcorn
John Redcorn is named for a character in the Fox animated series "King of the Hill." He's a sweet and sassy kitten who's been fully vetted and is ready to find his forever home.
Visit John Redcorn at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Deedee
Sweet Deedee lost her owner and wound up alone in the home for about a week before she was rescued by our Cruelty Investigator. She is quick to bond with you and will beg for attention all day long if you ignore her! She was not given healthy food in her last home and is sadly extremely overweight. She would benefit from a family who wants to take her walking and will commit to only feeding her pet food for the rest of her life! Deedee would do well in almost any home. Deedee is about 5 years old and weighs about 40 pounds. She should weigh about half of her current weight. She has been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100
Visit Deedee at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Oreo
Oreo is a regal lady who prefers the quiet of our upstairs offices to the shenanigans of the cat colony.
Visit Oreo at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Petunia
Smart as a whip with an affinity for hugs, Petunia would love to meet you! She enjoys all humans and is quick to make anyone her friend. She is well-mannered on a leash and promises to do her best to make you smile every day! Petunia is about 2 years old and weighs about 51 pounds. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 12 years.
Visit Petunia at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Horton
Horton is not as serious as his photo makes him appear. He's actually a super chill guy. He wants to hear all about your holiday and help you start a happy, healthy new year. He has been fixed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Horton at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Bosco
Abandoned by his family, Bosco patiently waited for us to rescue him. This big boy (93 pounds) loves being outside but doesn't like being left alone all day. He jumped the fence at his old home after being left out most of the day. Bosco is a gentle giant who enjoys having his ears, chest and butt scratched. He has shown no aggression while in our care and seems to have the patience of a saint! This magnificent giant would do well in almost any home. Bosco is about 6 years old and has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Senior animal adoption donation: Name your price!
Visit Bosco at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Catsa
Catsa is a beautiful calico with very dark calico markings. Her estimated birthdate is 1/4/2014. She was living with an owner she was very attached to after being thrown out of a car about three years ago; however, the owner died unexpectedly and Catsa was left in the house. She is timid and probably needs an older owner who she can bond with in a smaller home or apartment. She has never been around other cats or dogs, and she wasn’t outgoing with people other than her owner; however, she does love to be petted and can be picked up and carried around. She is current on her vaccinations, and she also had a dental cleaning when she came in to Feline Specialties on 1/4/2020. She does enjoy wet food that we give in small portions both a.m. and p.m.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Mulan
A Shar-Pei looking girl in a tiny dog body, Mulan is ready to be your new best friend! This girl loves treats and though initially nervous, she is easy to please and gives her trust generously to those willing to give her a tasty snack. She was not properly cared for in her last home and has some residual skin issues (noncontagious) that we are working to clear up. She has successfully lived with other dogs in the past and has shown no aggression to other animals while in our care. If you've got some patience, some treats and some love to give an adorable canine, ask to meet Mulan! She is about 3 years old and weighs about 24 pounds. She's been spayed, heart worm tested (negative), vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 12 years. Adoption donation: $100.
Visit Mulan at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Wednesday
Wednesday is very sweet and playful. She is in a foster home and does well with kitty savvy dogs. She has mobility issues and displays some symptoms such as jerky movements, clumsiness, and head wobbles, commonly seen in cats with Cerebellar hypoplasia (CH). However, that does not stop her from being capable of living a normal cat life!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Samuel
Samuel may have been raised in a barn, but he is eager to become a house dog! He has done well with other dogs while in our care and takes extra care not to make messes in his kennel. He absolutely loves to play with other dogs and with toys. He's a fun guy to walk because he lets his hound nose guide the way. Samuel thinks every person is his friend but may play too hard for very small children. Samuel is about 1 years old and weighs 31 pounds. He's been neutered, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Adoption donation: $100. Age restrictions: No kids younger than 8 years.
Visit Samuel at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Colby
Colby is a 9-month-old cat who is looking for a forever home. He is a little shy but sweet and good with other cats. You can visit Colby from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Animal Aid of Tulsa Thrift Store, 3307 E. 15th St.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Yale
With her sister Harvard, Yale was clinging to life after being dumped on a country road. While clinging to life, the Team at Woodland West decided these two girls were ivy leaguers and so they each got a name that reflects their potential. In a short time, both puppies have gained weight are looking forward to a much brighter future.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Monkey
Monkey is a very round tortie female who might be a little shy at first. Her estimated birthdate is April 2016. She will do best as a single cat in a home but is OK with dogs (were a lab mix & a chihuahua mix). She is independent, enjoys being petted, but probably not a lap cat, and may have “tortitude.”
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Foxy
Foxy is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Lady were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Foxy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Ripley
Ripley is a front-declawed cream tabby female with an estimated birthdate of 5/22/15. She was in the same home since after being rescued during a thunderstorm at about 6 weeks old, but she never bonded with the other four cats in the family. She was happiest in a room of her own, so we feel she would do best in an apartment with an older owner. She was given up because her previous owner felt she needed a home without other cats or pets in the family that apparently stressed her out. She does love to be petted, but she is very nervous in StreetCats.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Cocoa
After completing CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, Cocoa is a very well behaved and trained boy who has passed AKC Beginner I with flying colors! He is great with both big and small dogs as well as with children of all ages. Cocoa is approximately 7-8 months old. Cocoa is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Cutie
Cutie is a young adorable cutie pie. She’s a red and white tabby with very soft fur and her birthdate is estimated at 3/20/19. She’s a little shy upon meeting people for the first time, but she loves to play and she enjoys being petted. She hasn’t lived around other cats, and we don’t know how she’d do with a friendly dog, as the one the rescuer had was very aggressive. She is cuddly, sweet and gentle and you’ll fall in love with her.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Mr. Heckles
Nearly 2 years old, Mr. Heckles is neutered and microchipped. Mr. Heckles is best with an adult only family. He is a mix of Great Pyrenees and Staffordshire Terrier and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Maddie
Maddie is approx. 1-1/2 yrs old, very sweet, submissive to other dogs and mostly ignores cats. Maddie is a fairly small boned dog but weighs 46 lbs. She would love to be part of your family. Maddie is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bella
Bella is a retired girl available for adoption from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals; retired from a hard life that can't put a damper on her ear-to-ear smile. She's housebroken, crate trained, good with older kids, and loves short walks. She would prefer some coffee with her newspaper while relaxing on the porch at sunrise in her silk slippers. She's an easy girl, easy to maintain and loves her naps!
. Click here to meet, foster or adopt Bella
Photo provided by Kara Hamilton Photography
Jocee
Jocee is a sweet, friendly 2-year-old lab/pit bull mix who is looking for a foster or forever home. She was rescued with her brother Joco. Jocee is very attached to Joco, so we would love for them to be adopted together. Jocee is crate-trained, leash-trained and knows her basic commands.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Joco
Joco is a sweet, playful 2-year-old boxer mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! He is crate-trained, socialized with other animals, knows all of his commands including "kennel up," walks perfectly on a leash and is housebroken. Joco came with his sister Jocee, who is very attached to Joco. We would love for them to be adopted together.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Gene
Gene is your typical boxer. He loves to play a little rough, but gets along well with other animals including other dogs and cats. He'd be a great addition to any family looking to fill an empty spot on the couch!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Casanova
Casanova is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He is approximately 5 years old, vaccinated, neutered and heartworm negative. He is 52 pounds, medium energy, crate-trained and microchipped. His weekend foster said he had no accidents in the house.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Casanova.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Kona
Kona is a beautiful long legged girl who gets along well with other dogs and all people. Kona graduated from CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and is eager to please and loves giving snuggles and kisses to everyone. Kona is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Johnny
At 14 months old, Johnny is neutered, microchipped and good with cats. He is a Lab/Staffordshire Terrier mix and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Jack
Jack is a 2-year old Akita/Malanois Mix who is neutered and microchipped. Jack is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Harvard
Harvard was found with her sister Yale extremely emaciated and clinging to life after being dumped on a country road. Both girls are as sweet as can be. During recovery, they just wanted to be held and wag their tails, but now they are gaining weight each and every day and are loving life. Harvard is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Nugget
Nugget is available for adoption from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. This little ham loves to yodel her heart out when she gets excited! She can be high energy and will need routine exercise! She likes walks down riverside and will keep you laughing with her silliness!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Nugget.
Photo provided by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Seneca
At 14 years old, Safari definitely doesn’t act her age. She is as active as ever and is looking for her forever family. Her story is complex as she has served as a service dog before she found herself at Tulsa Animal Welfare. CARE Rescue knew this was no place for a senior dog, and she is currently living care-free with a foster family, where she plays with multiple dogs while enjoying her life on a sofa in the evening. Safari is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Chevy
Chevy is a sweet boy available for adoption from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He adores children and is so gentle with them. He has the cutest strut when out on walks. He enjoys standing in the river and watching the water flow past him. Chevy would make a great family dog!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Chevy.
Photo provided by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Selena
Selena is a super sweet lady who was dealt a bad hand in her past life. Because of her worn down teeth and callouses on her back end, we are guessing she was probably a chained dog for much of her life. She also shows signs of having had many litters in the past, and we (and she) are so glad she will never have to have another! Selena is gentle and affectionate but can be easily spooked by new things because her previous life was so small, because of this we recommend that Selena goes home with a family that has older children at least 12 years of age. She is very food-motivated and finds her courage in humans who are willing to be patient and speak gently to her. We are confident she will blossom into a loving, amazing addition to your family! Selena is about 3 years old, weighs about 57 pounds and has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Selena at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Sunny
Sunny is a laid-back, easy-to-please boy who would be happy to sit at his person's feet for all eternity. All he wants in life is a person to love on him and a cushy place to rest his head. He is treat-motivated and very smart! He has experience living indoors, living with another large dog (his brother Spence) and walks well on a leash. While he can be shy upon first meeting a new person, it won't be long before he climbs his way into your lap and claims you as his friend! We suggest that Sunny does not go home with a family that has toddlers. Sunny is about 5 years old and weighs 70 pounds. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention. Ask to meet this big ol' sweetie at Tulsa SPCA!
Visit Sunny at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Piper
Piper was rescued from Tulsa Animal Welfare; she had been an owner surrender for no fault of her own. Once we brought her to the Tulsa SPCA, she presented to be sweet and calm, she particularly does well when she is the only dog around. She's adoptable and ready to find a forever home. Piper has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Piper at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Happy
Happy came to Tulsa SPCA from Tulsa Animal Welfare, where she was a staff favorite. She has a bouncy body and a cute bobtail. Sick of shelter life, Happy really blossoms outside of the kennel where she can run around and explore. She has done well meeting other dogs in our care. Happy is a mellow girl indoors and a playful puppy in a yard. She is about 4 years old and weighs 54lbs. She's been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (Positive), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
Visit Happy at the Tulsa SPCA, 2910 Mohawk Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Wallace
Wallace was found as a puppy badly limping, and after making a full recovery from hip surgery, Wallace is now enjoying life. At 2 years old, he is currently in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program. Wallace is great with people and other dogs. Wallace is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Effort.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Cain
Cain is a handsome, affectionate 2 year old boy! He can be a bit nervous around other dogs, but he is working on learning that dogs are cool! As November Dog of the Month, Cain's adoption fee is just $75. The fee includes his neuter, microchipping, and up to date vaccinations.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Kona
Kona is a beautiful long legged girl who gets along well with other dogs and all people. Kona graduated from CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and is eager to please and loves giving snuggles and kisses to everyone. Kona is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Delilah
Delilah is a 2-year-old female who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She is currently in a foster home. Her adoption fee is $100, spayed and vaccinated. Email
foster4sff@gmail.com to set up a meet and greet and request an application.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Bella
Bella is 8 years old and is spayed and microchipped. Bella is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Samus
In early May, Samus was on the IDL, and after running into traffic, she caused a four-car, noninjury wreck. After hiding under a car for nearly an hour, Samus mustered the courage to come out. Samus is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Gabriel
Are you that special someone who needs Gabriel's love in your life? He can still be a little shy when first meeting someone, but that shyness quickly turns into kisses, especially if you have treats! Gabriel would like a foster or adopter.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Bonnie
Bonnie is a sweet girl who deserves a family of her own. After being found roaming an industrial park in east Tulsa with a small male dog whom she got along with very well, she can be dog selective. Bonnie just completed CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program and knows many commands. A sweet chocolate Pit Bull Terrier mix, Bonnie is believed to be younger than 3 years old. She is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Nila
Nila is a very sweet 2 year old brindle pit mix who came to us hugely pregnant after being found abandoned in a rural area. She is a very affectionate girl who loves to be by her people. She has a lot of energy, gets along well with other dogs and loves children. Nila would make a wonderful family addition! Nila is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Moco
Moco is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. She is a stubby-legged chocolate Staffordshire terrier and a Hurricane Harvey survivor. She is 3 years old, vaccinated, spayed, heartworm negative, microchipped, good with kids, loves to give kisses and is a total people pleaser!
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Moco.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Oakley
Oakley is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who is available for adoption through a private foster, sponsored by Altruism Inc. rescue. He loves the company of other dogs and is good with all people, but he would do best in a home with older children. Oakley is sweet, obedient and very smart! He knows many commands and has spent time in pup training. Based on his experience, it is believed that he needs a calmer home that has routine and structure. Oakley is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and on prevention. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire further.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Lucas
Lucas is 7 years old and is neutered and microchipped. Lucas is a graduate of CARE Rescue’s STAR prison dog program and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/Snoots Pet Photography
Ayra
Ayra is a sweet 2-year-old dog who is believed to be a Boston Terrier and Bull Terrier mix. Currently, Ayra is excelling in the STAR Prison Dog Program where she is mastering all of the program’s commands. Not only has Ayra and her handler formed a strong bond, but she is enjoying her fellow four-legged students in the class. Ayra truly loves everyone, and she is house- and crate-trained, as well as spayed and microchipped. Ayra will be graduating from the STAR program in the next couple weeks and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Opal
Opal is an extremely sweet, energetic girl who wants to please her people. She is a little timid at first but warms up quickly. She is currently going through our STAR Inmate Training Program where she is learning all her basic commands and so much more. She will graduate at the end of December, and she has made great friends with each of the other seven dogs in the program. She and her handler have been working very hard together, and she has progressed so far in the program’s first 8 weeks. With only another two weeks remaining, applications are being accepted in time for her graduation. Opal is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Dawson
Dawson is believed to be 1-2 years old. He was found as a stray in a neighborhood. Dawson is neutered and up-to-date on all vaccines and microchipped. Dawson is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Doc
Doc is a 3-month-old rottweiler/heeler mix with a big personality! He has lots of puppy energy and playfulness. He is a smart pup and working on potty training. Doc gets along with other dogs and would make a great new furmember to your family. Doc is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bandit
Bandit is a pointer/Boston mix (we think). He is approximately 10 months old and is graduated from our STAR Inmate Training Program, where he learned several commands. He is very sweet natured, loves to play and is affectionate. He does have a high energy level and would make a great running partner and family pet! Bandit is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bean
Bean is a fun, playful and affectionate dog once he learns he can trust. He is cautious in the beginning but warms up quickly. He gets along with other dogs and is an overall great dog! He is house/crate-trained. He just turned 1 year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He graduated from the STAR Inmate Training Program, where he learned all the basic commands. Bean is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Charlie
Charlie is a 1-year-old aussie/shepherd mix who is very smart and learns fast! While he is energetic, he also really loves getting lots of snuggles and pets! He is currently attending our STAR Inmate Training Program, where he is learning all kinds of basic commands and how to be an even better pup for your family! Charlie is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Cinna
Cinna is a sweet, goofy big teddy bear. Cinna is crate-trained, well-behaved and very entertaining. He weighs around 85 pounds and is a 2-year-old Mastiff/Staffy/Boxer mix. Best of all, Cinna loves to cuddle with his humans. Cinna is available through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE Rescue)
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Princess
Princess was rescued during the Sperry floods last May. She is a lab mix approximately 4 years old. Princess is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. If you are looking for a calm, big black dog (BBG), Princess will is a perfect girl. Princess is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Klaus
Klaus is a 1-year-old gorgeous brindle pit mix who was saved last minute from the shelter. According to his foster, he is one of the most friendly and loving pups she has ever had! He is house- and crate-trained, good with other dogs and loves kids! He is a gentle guy who even takes treats carefully. He knows sit so far and has shown himself to be a very fast learner. If you are looking for a great all-around dog who loves snuggling, check out Klaus! Klaus is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sleepy
Sleepy is one of the most laid back pups of the Snow White litter. He is about 3 months old and a rottweiller/heeler mix. He is a super sweet loving puppy who is smart like his brothers and sisters. If you are looking for a big cuddle bug, Sleepy is your pup! Sleepy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Natalie
Natalie is 9 months old. She is very playful and oh so sweet and wicked smart. A DNA test was done of Natalie’s sister and it came back as a black lab, Plott Hound, German Shorthair Pointer and American Bulldog – all hunting breeds! If you are looking for a good hunting dog, Natalie is your companion! All of her siblings have been adopted and Natalie says it's her turn now! Natalie is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Juneau
Juneau is a 2-year-old, 55-pound cuddle bug. She is house- and create-trained and knows basic commands. A bit shy at first, Juneau warms up quickly. Juneau is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Grumpy
Grumpy is a 3-month-old rottweiler/heeler mix who is not at all like his namesake of Grumpy! He is a super sweet, laid back puppy who loves everyone and everything. He is doing really well with potty training (he's a smart boy!) If you are looking for a perfect fit for your family, here he is! Grumpy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sneezy
Sneezy is a sweet 3-month-old rottweiller/heeler puppy that loves people and wants to please. She is more independent than some of her other siblings but listens well and responds to training. If you are looking for a lifelong friend, Sneezy is your girl! Sneezy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sitka
Sitka is approximately 8 months old. Currently, she is enrolled in CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, where she is learning a wide range of commands. Sitka is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Spark
Spark is a 4-month-old minpin/doxie mix who lives up to her name of Spark! She is full of life and energy! She gets along with other dogs and loves to snuggle! Spark is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Larry Joe
Larry Joe is a 10-month-old basenji/lab mix who was found in a field at 5 weeks old. He is only about 35 pounds and has a beautiful curly tail! He Loves to run and play! He is house- and crate-trained. He is currently attending our STAR Inmate Training Program where he is learning all kinds of basic commands and how to be an even better pup for your family! Larry Joe is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Lizzy
Lizzy is a 3-year-old bulldog/terrier/lab mix who loves learning new things! She gets along with other dogs and is somewhat passive. She is the peacemaker of all the dogs! She has some trust issues but once she learns you are a safe person, she is your forever friend! She is attending our STAR Inmate Training Program and will graduate in March. And best of all, she has the CUTEST underbite you would ever see! Lizzy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Lady
Lady is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Foxy were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Lady is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Emma
Emma is a pretty blue brindle girl that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She is about 2 years old and weighs 60 pounds. She is friendly to people and appeared friendly through the fence to the other dogs in the outdoor runs. Adoption fee $65, covering spay and vaccinations.
Sapulpa Animal Shelter's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Photo provided by Sapulpa Furry Friends
Ramos
Ramos is a handsome, sweet boy who loves everyone he meets. Ramos’s adoption fee is $125 which includes his neuter, microchipping, and up to date vaccinations.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Noriko T. Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Dakota
Dakota is a very sweet 2 year old Staffordshire Terrier mix who loves people. He belonged to a young girl who had to give him up when they moved so he is well used to being with people. He is playful and affectionate, crate/house trained and an overall great dog! Dakota is neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Joleen
Joleen is an 11 month old Lab/Dane mix. She is crate/potty trained, she is very sweet and loves to snuggle. Joleen is spayed and neutered and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts Applications
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Rocco
Rocco is a wonderful 2 year old Australian Terrier mix that is very eager to please! He gets along well with other dogs. He is house and crate trained and loves to be with people! Rocco is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Sadie
Sadie is a two year old pointer mix. She is house and crate trained and loves people and gets along with other dogs. Sadie is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Sugar
Sugar is sweet like sugar and white like it too! This pretty young lady is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She weighs 41 pounds and did very well on a leash.
Her adoption fee is $65, covering her spay and vaccinations.
Visit Sugar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Turner
Turner is an almost 60-pound male pup who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He is one of several that has been waiting since at least November. Turner enjoyed coming out on a leash, but he is strong and needs work on his manners. He is food-motivated and friendly, therefore, very trainable!
Turner's adoption fee is $65, covering his neuter and vaccinations.
Visit him from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Sandy
This gorgeous girl is Sandy, and she is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Sandy was easy on a leash, sat on command, accepted treats with a gentle mouth and was an all-around sweet girl. She weighs 52 pounds.
Sandy's adoption fee is $65, covering her spay and vaccinations.
Visit Sandy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Jake
Jake is a beautiful white fellow with some colorful patches (that match the color on his ears) on his back and side. He is a neutered male who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He is an energetic boy who did well on a leash. Jake also came to the shelter very thin but is looking healthy now! He currently weighs 73 pounds.
Visit Jake from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Diesel
This handsome hunk of a pooch is Diesel! He is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Diesel lived with other dogs in his previous home and enjoyed coming out on a leash, though he needs work on the pulling. He is already neutered and weighs 56 pounds. He sat well for a treat and would be food-motivated for training purposes!
Visit Diesel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th South St.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
M'Lynn
M’Lynn was found with her female pup alone and lost. She is believed to be younger than 2, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts. M’Lynn is completing heartworm treatment and will be cleared by veterinary care.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Raj
Raj is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts and is one of four puppies from our "Big Bang" litter. We are estimating this litter will be somewhere between 30-40 pounds when full grown. CARE Rescue’s adoption process includes costs for neuter procedure and will be microchipping.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Safari
At 14 years old, Safari definitely doesn’t act her age. She is as active as ever and is looking for her forever family. Her story is complex as she has served as a service dog before she found herself at Tulsa Animal Welfare. CARE Rescue knew this was no place for a senior dog, and she is currently living care-free with a foster family, where she plays with multiple dogs while enjoying her life on a sofa in the evening. Safari is spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Marley
Marley is a happy boy who deserves a second chance for a happily ever after. He's smart and likes to play with people and other dogs. Marley is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Percy
Percy was one of the many dogs displaced by the May flooding in Oklahoma. He now lives in the house, loves his crate, has not had one accident in the house & now understands what "potty" means, is sitting on command, comes when called, walks great on lead, and has learned the commands "stop that" and "kennel up". He's so happy to be with children, he's just happy to be with people! PERCY is a gentle soul, and a tender spirit. Percy is successfully completing his Heartworm Treatment and is available for adoption. Percy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
February 2019: Nala, a Tulsa County Court Dog retires
Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389
jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @JimmieTramel