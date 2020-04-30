Oklahoma hip-hop artist Rinz (Devon Streetman) released a debut album that doubles as a premier album for Oklahoma start-up Reapers Productions LLC.
The album, “Vortex Renegade,” was released Thursday. Focused on positive messages and written with the intention of elevating and uplifting the listener, the album is a reflection of the tone Rinz thirsted for in music, according to a news release.
“I wrote this album addressing darker times that predated the birth of ‘Rinz,’” Streetman said. “The process was freeing and the outcome was a fun and introspective album to bump and cruise and party to.”
Born and raised in the Tulsa area with a background spanning all genres of music, Streetman found his craft in rap over many years. Now based in Oklahoma City, he is on a mission to facilitate growth and creation through fun, light-hearted music. As a co-founder and Vision Integration Director of Reapers Productions LLC, he has surrounded himself with a team of creative professionals to bring a new and unique musical experience to all types of hip hop fanatics, according to the news release.
The album is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Follow Rinz at @realrinz and learn more at www.reapersproductions.com/rinz.