AARP Oklahoma is teaming with Live from Cain’s to present virtual concerts every Friday in May.
The concerts are part of a “happy half-hour” music series. They begin at 5 p.m. and will showcase Oklahoma music artists. The concerts can be viewed at facebook.com/AARPOK.
Scheduled performers are Carter Sampson (May 1), Paul Benjaman (May 8), Stephen Salewon (May 15), Bonnie Bishop (May 22) and Kalyn Fay (May 29).
Though Live from Cain’s is a partner in the venture, performances will not originate from Cain’s Ballroom. Artists will practice social distancing and perform solo from the comfort of their own homes or personal studios via Facebook Live.
Live From Cain’s is a nonprofit organization that offers an edgy concept for public radio (produced by Tune in T-Town Productions) and provides music shows free of charge to public radio station nationwide.
You can learn more about the artists in the happy half-hour music series here: https://states.aarp.org/oklahoma/aarp-oklahoma-presents-live-from-cains-happy-half-hour-music-series.