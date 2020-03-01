If you want to build a case that Tulsa is a great music town, your argument is sound — and a lot of it.
Just ask Rolling Stone, which recently popped a series of stories about eight cities where live music is exploding. Tulsa was one of the music towns spotlighted in the series.
Tulsa is blessed with historic music halls like Cain’s Ballroom and the Tulsa Theater (alias Brady Theater) where you can almost hear echoes of the past when you enter.
Tulsa also is home to state-of-the-art casino concert venues and the BOK Center, which continues to gain acclaim as one of the world’s top arena venues.
There are lesser-known venues that also contribute to Tulsa being a go-to place for live music, but for now, let’s concentrate on the half-dozen venues that bring in the biggest acts.
Cain’s Ballroom
Of course, Tulsans know that Cain’s Ballroom is a gem of a joint, but it’s still nice to hear it from someone from outside the 918.
In January, as a ramp-up to the Grammy Awards, Los Angeles Times writer Christopher Reynolds wrote a story about the 12 best places in America to hear live music. No. 4 on his list was Cain’s Ballroom.
In 2018, musician Jack White told the Tulsa World that Cain’s Ballroom is one of his favorite places to play in the world — if not “the” favorite.
“The first day I came into town, just looking at it, I was really upset that nobody had ever told me about Tulsa,” he said. “I walked into Cain’s Ballroom, and I basically almost fired my booking agent the moment I walked into that room. Why do I not know about this place? Why have I never been booked here? Why have you never even mentioned this? It was one of the most beautiful places I had ever seen. And the vibe when we played the show, it was just incredible.”
White brought the Raconteurs to Cain’s Ballroom for three sold-out shows in 2019.
Live at Cain’s is a new radio show venture that harkens back to the days of Bob Wills doing live radio shows at Cain’s Ballroom, the “Carnegie Hall of Western swing.” Be on the lookout for a “Raisin’ Cain” documentary that will provide viewers with a walk through the venue’s history (of course, the Sex Pistols playing there and punching a hole in the wall will be part of the documentary).
Here’s one bit of trivia before we move on to another facility, but the last public appearance Russell Westbrook made as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder was at Cain’s Ballroom in 2019. He found out he was traded to the Houston Rockets the same night he was hosting a comedy show at Cain’s.
BOK Center
Quick personal recollection: Pre-BOK Center, I was at a meeting where a city official was making a presentation to a civic group about the possibility of building a new arena in downtown Tulsa. The cost for each citizen to build such an arena would be about the price of a canned soft drink. Said a skeptic, quietly, at my table: “I want to know what they pay for a soft drink.”
Whatever that price was, it’s still a great value.
BOK Center sparked life into downtown Tulsa and brought musical acts here who otherwise would have had no reason to bring tour stops to Tulsa. The Eagles. Paul McCartney. Elton John.
BOK Center staged an epic “10 for 10” concert series in celebration of the venue’s 10th anniversary. The series started in 2018 and spilled over into 2019. The party continues. That soft drink is apparently bottomless.
Tulsa Theater
Known to locals as the “Old Lady on Brady,” the venue celebrated a 105th birthday in 2019.
Some of the greatest names in entertainment have been on stage there, including Burt Bacharach, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chet Atkins, Phil Collins, Glen Campbell, Steely Dan, Tony Bennett, U2, Buddy Holly, Merle Haggard, Alice Cooper, Tom Jones, Journey, B.B. King, Kenny Rogers and Dwight Yoakam.
If you saw Motley Crue there immediately after Tommy Lee was a free man, then you saw Motley Crue more up close and personal than you ever would at an arena show.
The name of the venue has been changed from Brady Theater to Tulsa Theater. This won’t change: You can still make memories there.
Casino venues
Tulsa hit a jackpot when casinos added performance venues to the landscape. They’re so sterling that you should visit them rather than just read about them — and they provide a right-size option for many classic and modern performers.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa christened The Joint in 2010. The name of the 2,700-seat venue is being changed to Hard Rock Live in April in conjunction with a Lenny Kravitz concert.
The River Spirit Casino Resort upgraded the caliber of its performance facility with the christening of Paradise Cove in January 2017. Paradise Cove celebrated its 100th show in 2019. Country artist Chris Young was the first and 100th performer at the 2,700-seat venue.
Osage Casino upgraded, too, opening the new 2,000-seat Skyline Event Center in early 2019. The first public concert (Better than Ezra opened for the Goo Goo Dolls) sold out.
Among all of the above, there’s someone to hear/see almost every night.