Monster Mash.
The Streak.
King Tut.
Barbie Girl.
After reading all of the above: Smiling yet?
It can’t be said enough that, in 2020, we need all the smiles and laughs we can get.
Novelty songs like the ones mentioned here have been transporting listeners to happy places for decades.
Oklahomans like Sheb Wooley and Roger Miller are among music artists who dented Billboard charts with novelty songs. So, too, has Jerry Buckner.
“Pac-Man Fever” is among the most successful novelty songs of all time. It was written and recorded by Buckner & Garcia, alias Jerry Buckner and Gary Garcia. Inspired by one of the most popular video games of the arcade era, “Pac-Man Fever” reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, sold more than a million copies by the end of 1982 and landed Buckner & Garcia on TV shows like “American Bandstand” and “Solid Gold.”
Buckner is surfing the wave again with a new book, “Pac-Man Fever: The Story Behind the Unlikely ’80s Hit That Defined a Worldwide Craze.” Co-authored by Mike Stewart, the book is being released in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the video game, which debuted in 1980.
Buckner loves novelty songs. He said he is contemplating a podcast to talk about them. Asked to “play” psychiatrist and come up with a theory about why folks like novelty songs, he said, first off, novelty songs generally have an attachment to something going on at the time of the song’s release.
Aliens and UFOs were all the rage in Cold War America. Wooley’s “The Purple People Eater,” a song about a one-eyed, one-horned alien who hoped to be in a rock ’n’ roll band, was a No. 1 hit in 1958.
Ever-shrinking swimsuits became a subject in “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini,” a No. 1 song at the dawn of the 1960s.
Streaking and a blockbuster movie spawned “The Streak” and “Mr. Jaws” in the 1970s, the latter being a Dickie Goodman recording featuring faux interviews and snippets of popular songs. Interviewer: Mr. Jaws, why are you grabbing my hand? Response: “Wouldn’t you give your hand to a friend?”
Songs of the ’70s also tackled the CB and disco crazes (“Convoy,” “Disco Duck”) before giving way to “Pac-Man Fever” in the ’80s.
Said Buckner: “As you go through time, certain things, they are like time stamps. You hear that (novelty song) and it means something to you at the time and it just sticks with you more than just maybe a regular record. And it’s different and it’s fun to listen to and that’s one reason I like them.”
Buckner & Garcia, Ohio lads, got their start with novelty songs that pre-dated “Pac-Man Fever.” Tired of taking songs to industry execs only to be greeted with rejection, they cranked out a novelty song called “Gotta Hear the Beat.” It was sold to three different record companies, according to Buckner, who said the song wasn’t promoted and never amounted to much.
A more successful novelty song, done in collaboration with an Atlanta radio personality, was “Merry Christmas in the NFL.”
“We had this idea for a song about Howard Cosell becoming Santa Claus and coming to each house and dropping off football items and stuff,” Buckner said. “It was a cute little novelty song. We had a major label pick it up. They liked it.”
The song got national play and stirred up chart activity, but it was just a blip on the radar screen compared to what was still ahead.
‘Everything clicked’
Buckner & Garcia tackled a lot of jingle work in the 1980s. They left the studio to go to dinner. The restaurant was equipped with a Pac-Man arcade game.
“We didn’t know what it was,” Buckner said. “It was the fall of ’81. We saw people playing it and it looked like people liked it, so we started playing it and got hooked like everybody else and started coming back there for lunch and dinner and staying way too long instead of getting our work done.”
Idea: Maybe we can create a Pac-Man song and get some local airplay to help our jingle business.
Once they started working on the song, they realized they were on to something better than originally envisioned. It became a single, and it caught lightning in a bottle.
“Getting a hit record anywhere, anytime, besides having the right people and the right song and the right arrangement and the right recording and all that stuff, the planets really have to align,” Buckner said. “I have been a part of a lot of other projects that we thought were pretty good and were good, but they didn’t quite meet that criteria and they didn’t do what they could have done.”
Buckner said he has a friend who says a hit record will always find its way to the top. Buckner’s not so sure, indicating that some songs have to be covered by someone other than the original artist before finding success.
“We got very fortunate,” he said. “Everything clicked.”
The book delves into the song’s origins and delivers behind-the-scenes stories about “Pac-Man Fever,” which afflicted children and adults.
“That was the beauty of Pac-Man,” Buckner said. “Everybody wanted to play it. The kids were going to the arcades and just dumping quarters by the thousands and not buying hardly any records. So when our record hits, we were selling records. We were outselling everybody for that first quarter. We literally put CBS Records into the black with our record that first quarter. Kids weren’t buying records. They were playing video games.”
Three quick stories:
• Buckner said he and Garcia were invited to appear on a live Nickelodeon talk show with other people from the video game world, including gaming industry folks and women who had formed an anti-Pac-Man group (because the game was allegedly addictive). In the “green room” before the show, the “pro” and “con” people got a little testy with one another. Buckner reluctantly admitted he was one of the guys behind “Pac-Man Fever” while chatting with someone from the “anti” group.
“She goes, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get your autograph for my daughter. We have the record. We love that record.’ And then they promptly walked out on national TV and (criticized) Pac-Man and all the games. I thought that was pretty funny.”
• Buckner and Pac-Man creator Toru Iwatani were among guests at a 35th anniversary Pac-Man event in Chicago five years ago. Iwatani was accompanied by an interpreter because he didn’t speak much English, according to Buckner.
“We conversed back and forth through translators or whatever, but at one point, he leans over to me — just a really nice guy — and, in English, he starts singing very softly in my ear. ‘I’ve got Pac-Man Fever.’ And I thought that was so cool that the guy that invented the game would do that.”
Iwatani drew a couple of characters on a poster and signed the poster for Buckner. It’s a cherished possession.
• Billy Mitchell is an arcade legend. He’s the first person to record a perfect score in Pac-Man. Buckner and Garcia got to meet him.
“Back when they had albums, the sleeve in the record had some diagrams on how to play Pac-Man and how to beat it and stuff,” Buckner said. “After we got to know each other, (Mitchell) said, ‘Those things aren’t right. They don’t really work very well.’ ”
Mitchell autographed an album for Buckner. It’s hanging on a wall at Buckner’s home.
Was Buckner any good at Pac-Man? Not really. He said Garcia, who died in 2011, was better at it.
“I played Pac-Man a lot, but I get frustrated with (games) because if I can’t be really good at it, my attention span goes,” Buckner said, adding that he liked pinball better.
“Sometimes they would have us come to a video game arcade, just for a little appearance or whatever, and of course there would always be somebody there (who was a Pac-Man ringer). They would say, ‘Hey, you need to see if you can beat this guy’s record or play him or whatever.’ And it would be some guy, usually a kid, that is cleaning your clock. Everybody thought that was a unique idea, but everybody tried that on us when we would go around.”
‘We need game songs’
“Pac-Man Fever,” released as a single in late 1981, was such a cash cow that a label wanted more from the dairy. CBS asked for a Buckner & Garcia album. They were pop song writers. They saw it as an opportunity to put their pop material on an album.
An executive flew into town to make sure the company’s money was being well-spent. The executive listened to Buckner & Garcia’s material and said, “No, no, no, no guys. We need game songs.”
As a result, Buckner & Garcia delivered a “theme” album. All of the songs (two were modified from work that had already been done) were about video games of the era: Frogger, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Asteroids (one of Buckner’s faves), Defender, Mouse Trap and Berzerk.
For research, Buckner and Garcia found people playing arcade games and fed the games quarters while picking the brains of players.
“We would get all the information and go back home and sit up all night and write the song and the next day go in the studio and start recording it,” Buckner said.
The album was a rush job. All things considered, Buckner said the album (certified gold) turned out pretty darn good. He said many people tell him they like songs other than “Pac-Man Fever.” A second single, “Do the Donkey Kong,” peaked just outside the Billboard Hot 100.
More than a dozen novelty songs have reached No. 1, including “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris Pickett” and his Crypt-Kickers. Tulsa’s Leon Russell was a Crypt Kicker, but he missed the “Monster Mash” session and played on the B-side, “Monster Mash Party.”
What are the odds that two people from Erick, Oklahoma, would have No. 1 novelty songs?
Six years after Wooley’s “The Purple People Eater” achieved that status, in-law Roger Miller topped the charts with “Dang Me.” Miller’s next two singles (“Chug-A-Lug,” “Do-Wacka-Do”) were hits that aimed for the funny bone.
An actor and music artist, Wooley charted with “regular” songs, novelty songs and parodies. He was country’s Al Yankovic before there was ever a Weird Al, sometimes recording under the alias of Ben Colder, as he did with “Harper Valley P.T.A. (Later That Same Day).”
In the liner notes of Wooley’s “Spoofing the Big Ones!” album of song parodies, he wrote, “When I showed Johnny Cash what we had done to his great song (‘I Walk the Line’), he almost doubled up with laughter and gave us permission to use any of his songs.”
What qualifies as a novelty song? Sometimes it’s in the eye of the beholder. Cash tiptoed the line with “A Boy Named Sue” and “Flushed from the Bathroom of Your Heart.” Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty teamed up for a duet titled “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly.”
You can debate whether those songs belong in the same category as Dr. Demento show favorites like “Mr. Custer” (No. 1 in 1960), “They’re Coming to Take Me Away” (No. 3 in 1966) and “Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah” (No. 2 in 1963), but the intent was the same: The songs were meant to be enjoyed.
“If you can get a song that people will talk about, that’s what helps,” Buckner said, indicating that, once upon a time, positive word of mouth led to radio requests and, boom, you’ve got a hot record. In his case, it was a feverish record.
What was the best thing to happen to Buckner as a result of “Pac-Man Fever”? Was it the TV appearances or the financial gain?
“All of it,” he said, adding that the life of a music artist can be pretty rough because of rejection. He felt validated by “Pac-Man Fever” because people embraced the song. It was a hit, and those are hard to accomplish.
“The money was great, sure. We made a lot of money off of it. That was all good. And it helped us, even today, for other projects. People remember this song because it’s attached to the Pac-Man phenomenon. He’s the big icon. There are a lot of songs from the ’80s that are great songs and you may not remember them so much. But this one, it continues on. It’s as big as it was, as far as we’re concerned.”
