Country music superstar Garth Brooks, who received the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, is the youngest recipient of the prestigious prize.
An all-star tribute is scheduled to air 8 p.m. Sunday on PBS. It will be replayed at 10 p.m.
The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song celebrates the work of an artist whose career reflects lifetime achievement in promoting song as a vehicle of musical expression and cultural understanding. Previous recipients include Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, the songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, Carole King, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett and Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
“Garth Brooks’ appeal as a performer, songwriter and humanitarian has brought many new fans into the world of country music,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “During his career, Brooks has set countless records, earned numerous awards and elevated country music into a national anthem of the American people.”
The Gershwin Prize is presented in recognition of the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin.